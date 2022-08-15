The Archon revealed as final CoD Vanguard Zombies map ￼

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies developers announced The Archon as the installment’s final map and confirmed it would be round-based.

Initially, CoD Zombies used to be an infinite round-based system. Vanguard moved away from that system and combined the original formula with long-form objectives. The Zombies community did not take the change well, and the developers backtracked.

A complete Shi No Numa Zombies map remake launched in Season 4. The Legendary map was controversially the first round-based map included in Vanguard Zombies.

Treyarch continued its promise of returning to round-based gameplay and revealed The Archon.

Vanguard Zombies developers reveal The Archon

Activision Once crafted, the Wunderwaffe become a crucial aspect of the Easter Egg.

Treyarch revealed CoD Vanguard’s final Zombies map is called The Archon. The developers also confirmed that it would be a round-based map.

Kortifex The Deathless is Vanguard Zombie’s main antagonist. Treyarch stating “Kortifex must die” implies a possible conclusion to the main storyline.

Infinity Ward confirmed Modern Warfare 2 would not include zombies. The Archon will be the final Zombies map at least through 2023. Infinity Ward has never developed a Zombies game mode, so the news shouldn’t surprise many Zombies fans.

Treyarch did not reveal any map footage or an official release date besides mentioning Season 5. We can reliably calculate based off the length of the Season 4 Battle Pass. Currently, that is set to expire 24 August, meaning Season 5 should start on or just after that date.