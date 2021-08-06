The 3 weaknesses OpTic have to fix for CoD Champs!

The Call of Duty League Stage 5 Major was one of the wildest events of the year. Reverse Sweep’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion breaks down what we learned from OpTic Gaming’s successes and failures in anticipation of CDL Champs 2021.

No punches were held as Enigma analyzed what happened during OpTic’s struggles. The key player focused on? FormaL, a CoD legend whose inconsistencies need to be ironed out. FormaL aside, Enigma dove into the gameplay issues affecting an otherwise-deadly group with Scump, Dashy, and Envoy.

It takes perfection to win Champs, so the analyst keyed in on some ways to achieve it.

