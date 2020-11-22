 The 10 best Call of Duty games of all time – ranked - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

The 10 best Call of Duty games of all time – ranked

Published: 22/Nov/2020 20:33

by Jacob Hale
Call of Duty games ranked Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops 2, Black Ops Cold War
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty has come a long way since Infinity Ward first dropped us into the battlegrounds of World War 2 in 2003. We’ve taken on enemies everywhere from World War II, to way into the future and even the Cold War, but these days it’s fighting against friends online that people really care about.

The series’ captivating multiplayer action has brought people together to the point where we’re now on a battlefield with 200 players in the game-changing battle royale Warzone. Whether it’s boots on the ground or jetpacks, Call of Duty has been a consistently fun FPS for over 15 years; but what is the best CoD game ever, and where does the latest – Black Ops Cold War – fit into the rankings?

Dexerto’s writers have been voting for their favorite CoD games of all time to decide this top ten – and three games didn’t get a single vote; sorry Blackout, WWII, and Call of Duty 3.

In this list, we’ve separated Warzone as its own entry in the series, as it will now continue to evolve over the course of future entries in the series. That means it doesn’t factor into (2019) Modern Warfare’s judging.

10. Black Ops 4 (2018)

black ops 4
Activision
Black Ops 4 was still fairly well-received, though not as much as its predecessors.

Black Ops 4 was the first and only Call of Duty game to launch without a campaign, and although multiplayer is mainly what it’s all about these days, this definitely displeased a number of fans. The multiplayer and Zombies modes were enjoyable though, with some stellar maps, and a generally well-balanced selection of weapons.

Treyarch’s title looked very much like a Black Ops title, with arcade action favored over gritty realism, though some do take issue with specialist abilities, as they can interfere with the standard gun-on-gun gameplay Call of Duty is famous for – something Black Ops 3 fell foul of, too.

9. Black Ops Cold War (2020)

As it stands, although it has only been out for a short amount of time, Black Ops Cold War sneaks into ninth place in our rankings.

The lack of maps and anger around SBMM have been major sticking points for critics of the game [why], but with its excellent weaponry, map design, and arcadey aesthetic – it is what CoD fans have come to expect from the Black Ops series. The MP5, AK-47, and the 74-U, and many more here, are all iconic firearms that also bring a portion of nostalgia for the original Black Ops.

Although limited to only a handful of maps, what is here is generally decent, with some exceptions (looking at you, Cartel). Crossroads, Checkmate, and Garrison all return to Black Ops’ excellent 3-lane design, which is refreshing coming from Modern Warfare.

It will be interesting to see where this ranks once Warzone becomes fully integrated. Speaking of which…

8. Warzone (2020)

Activision
Warzone gave Call of Duty a huge new lease of life.

Warzone has become nothing short of a global phenomenon since it was launched in March 2020, as a battle royale off-spin of Modern Warfare (2019).

As a free-to-play title, it has reached a huge audience that might not otherwise have played CoD, and is right up there with the very best battle royale games. Unlike Blackout, Modern Warfare made use of the most iconic of CoD features: create-a-class. Dubbed as loadouts, Warzone lets players get fully kitted out with their weapons, attachments, equipment and perks of choice, all from a single drop.

It’s not an exaggeration to say this is revolutionary for battle royale games, which typically rely on purely looting whatever you find on the ground. It removed an element of luck, or RNG (random number generator), which BR’s are so often criticized for. And, it’s managed to keep players engaged without adding a whole new map or drastically changing the current one – a testament to the strength of the original Verdansk design.

Hopefully, it will improve once Black Ops Cold War becomes fully integrated with it –  a huge expansion is in the works.

7. Black Ops 3 (2015)

Advanced Warfare split opinion amongst CoD fans with the introduction of jetpacks putting off many who prefer traditional boots on the ground. Indeed, Infinite Warfare is one of the most disliked CoD games of all time, as fans were simply sick and tired of the advanced movement mechanics. That said, Black Ops 3, the best of these advanced movement games, is a bit of a diamond in the rough.

Its modes, of which a few new ones were introduced, were solid across the board, and some of the best multiplayer maps ever in CoD led to a fantastic year for the esports scene. Some classic levels like Fringe, Stronghold, and Infection made the most of wall-running and jetpacks, while not promoting an unhealthily fast pace that spectators couldn’t keep up with. Search and Destroy also flourished in BO3, with the amateur and online tournament scene booming.

While Black Ops 3 can’t quite crack the top half of this list, it’s as close as an advanced movement CoD will probably ever get.

6. Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

Modern Warfare 3 is sometimes at risk of being forgotten by the Call of Duty community. It didn’t exactly do anything groundbreaking or controversial, but was the perfect follow-up to Modern Warfare 2, a game that was, and still is, universally loved. MW2 fans could expect more of the same gameplay, plus solid maps.

Although the maps are more forgettable than the previous entry in the series, they were designed meticulously, well-balanced, and there are still some classics here like Dome. And the weapons had a great feel to them as well. Sniping left a lot to be desired, but the ACR and MP7 felt smooth as butter.

The revamped killstreak system was exciting at the time, with the addition of Support and Specialist streaks. This gave players a lot more options suited to their playstyle and helped promote a less campy play-style, as you didn’t need to always protect your life to earn streaks. All of this helps it stand the test of time – you could still go back and enjoy MW3 to this day.

5. World at War (2008)

World at War Nazi zombies
Activision
Nazi Zombies was a massively forward-thinking move from Treyarch.

World at War is another entry that has been underrated over the years. It had a respectable multiplayer experience, although balancing was a major issue, but there was one feature that separated this game from the rest: Nazi Zombies.

As the first CoD game to feature Zombies game mode, World at War completely changed up what Call of Duty could be, chucking in easter eggs and challenging players to get high-round finishes. Zombies was a whole new Call of Duty scene in the making and drastically changed what people demand from a CoD game and allowed a story to develop between titles that will linger long in the memory.

Multiplayer, although perhaps fawned over now, was actually fairly messy. To this day, the MP-40 remains potentially the most overpowered Call of Duty weapon to never be seriously nerfed. And, if you try to play World at War now, you’ll find yourself in a perpetual loop of hacked lobbies. Still, the memories are intact.

4. Black Ops (2010)

The original Black Ops game kicked Treyarch’s series off with a bang. It seemed doomed to sit in the shadow of the Modern Warfare series, but Treyarch had an ace up their sleeve. They brought in countless innovations: Theater Mode, creative streaks like the RC-XD and SR-71, overhauled the Zombies experience, and much more.

It’s also responsible for the most iconic Call of Duty map of all time: Nuketown. This, among other gems like Summit, Firing Range, and Jungle have been remade numerous times. Even the DLC maps, like Stadium and Kowloon, earned much praise for their smart designs and unique atmosphere.

Following Modern Warfare 2 was always going to be a tough ask, and it wasn’t instantly recognized, but over time players have realized that Black Ops 1 was actually an impeccable Call of Duty game.

3. Black Ops 2 (2012)

Black Ops 2 Raid
Activision
The maps in Black Ops 2 were incredible and helped set a high standard for future Call of Duty games.

Although it missed out on the top two here, Black Ops 2, for many fans, is the greatest Call of Duty game of all time – and you can definitely see why.

It had just about everything you could want in CoD. Campaign and Zombies modes were good, building on solid foundations from the previous game, but the multiplayer was wonderful, with incredible maps like Raid and Standoff, which some would argue are even the best ever.

A near-perfect selection of weapons, which were well-balanced and promoted a variety of options, rather than only one or two weapons dominated. Sure, the MSMC and M8A1 were most popular, but there were many other viable picks. The MP7, Scorpion, or PDW for SMGs. The AN-94, M27 or SWAT 556 in the assault rifle category. There were issues (Target Finder LMGs, for example), but generally, there was something for everyone, and it was balanced.

Perhaps BO2’s greatest legacy though, is what it did for competitive Call of Duty. It was an incredible breakout year for competitive play, with an unrivaled League Play system, and the first World Championship, taking a burgeoning esport to the next level.

To many, Black Ops 2 set the bar by which future CoD games will always be judged.

2. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

Modern Warfare was a gamechanger for the Call of Duty series, taking the action away from the historical battlegrounds of World War 2 to the near future (at the time).

It brought in killstreaks for the first time ever, pioneered the create-a-class system, and so many other gameplay systems that we now take for granted in the yearly CoD release. Not to mention some truly iconic maps that have stood the test of time, like Overgrown, Crash, Shipment, and Vacant, to name but a few. While it lacked some of the features we deem mandatory today, like multiple killstreaks, and had some terrible balancing issues (the M16, and the battle of juggernaut vs stopping power), few CoD games can capture the magic of this groundbreaking entry.

It was the best selling game of 2007, and it’s right to say that if it wasn’t for CoD 4, Call of Duty would not be the juggernaut it is today.

1. Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

modern warfare 2 tactical nuke
Activision
Was there any better feeling than getting a Tactical Nuke in Modern Warfare 2?

Of course, there’s only one game that could even compete with the previous two: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The campaign was gripping and features some iconic moments and characters like Ghost and the CoD 4 protagonists Price and Soap. But of course, the multiplayer is why this game is held in such high regard. It had incredible maps (Rust, Scrapyard, Terminal, and many more) and weaponry that welcomed every variety of playstyle imaginable. There are few more legendary weapons than the Intervention, the quickscoping god-gun. Or the relentlessly fun, even if overpowered, shotgun secondaries.

We’d be remiss not the mention the balancing problems – most of which when unfixed. Credit to Infinity Ward for patching the Model 1887s (undoubtedly the most OP weapon in CoD history pre-patch), but One-Man-Army ‘noobtubes,’ boosting, and guns like the UMP and Spas-12 went untouched for the game’s life cycle.

And we haven’t even mentioned the streaks yet. This was the first game to break away from the 3-5-7 killstreak system and added new fan-favorites like the Predator Missile, Harrier Jets, and of course, the Chopper Gunner. And no one will forget the Nuke, which continues to be something fans chase every year, with a 25 killstreak (even though it no longer ends the match).

Modern Warfare 2 had its problems, there’s no denying that, but for many, it’s still the quintessential Call of Duty, and captured that indescribable CoD magic better than any other game before it, or since.

So, do you agree with our list? Do you think that Black Ops Cold War should be higher or lower, or did we miss out on your favorite completely in our top 10? Join the debate on @DexertoIntel.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War review: Full of potential but Treyarch must add more

Published: 22/Nov/2020 19:30

by Tanner Pierce
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Everyone who plays Call of Duty these days knows that the key thing developers have to get right with a new game like Black Ops Cold War is the multiplayer. Sure, many people love a bit of Zombies action, and even if the Campaign told the most gripping story ever, most players just want to hook up with their mates and blast the crap out of each other.

So you only really know how good a Call of Duty game is once it’s been in the hands of fans, and as anyone who has been getting stuck into Black Ops Cold War since it launched will tell you, it is sorely lacking in the multiplayer component. 

Those fans would have been hoping for a little bit more of a return to form for Black Ops. While 2019’s Modern Warfare was a popular purchase – earning over $1 billion in around a month – it lacked a lot of classic CoD gameplay elements, instead featuring things like doors, mounting, tactical sprint, and nontraditional map design.

As we’re about to learn, Black Ops Cold War isn’t a complete disaster – far from it. It does a lot of good for the franchise, but it’s also a buggy mess at times and has some pretty surprising and blatant problems. Things can only get better and they probably will.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Key Details

  • Copy: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Price: $60/$70
  • Developer: Treyarch/Raven Software
  • Release Date: November 13, 2020
  • Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Activision
Black Ops Cold War’s campaign has surprisingly fantastic gameplay elements.

Sadly, there’s a lot to complain about with the multiplayer, at least in its current state, due to a severe lack of content. Eight core multiplayer maps are just not enough for a $60 title (or $70 if you’re playing on next-gen consoles), especially when the maps themselves aren’t anything to write home about.

They aren’t bad by any stretch of the imagination, flowing well and allowing for some interesting gameplay opportunities, but they also aren’t fantastic. There’s nothing about them that feels unique or warranting massive praise.

They all have a three-lane design, which is good, but the developers haven’t done anything special with those designs. When compared to some of the best maps in CoD history (maps like Highrise, Terminal, Firing Range etc.), these eight are simply ok. Not a single one feels like it stands out among the rest, making the whole experience just feel a bit boring.

Yes, Nuketown arrives November 24. Yes, more maps are on the way on December 10. And yes, they will be free. All of those things are worth pointing out and maybe BOCW will be rich and thriving with content a year from launch but right now, it just feels empty.

And that’s not even bringing up the fact that two of the maps in the base multiplayer mode, Armada and Crossroads, are cutdown versions of larger maps in the game’s Combined Arms mode, which ends up feeling lazy, leaving the game with only 6 original maps.

Activision
With only eight maps, Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer feels incomplete.

Even if the lack of content was to be ignored, Black Ops Cold War is riddled with bugs. Players have been reporting crashing since day one, assets look like they have clearly been carried over from Black Ops 4, and there are just random bugs that affecting gameplay. There’s even a problem right now that causes controller vibration to turn off if you disable voice chat, for some reason. There are too many to count.

It also wouldn’t be a CoD multiplayer without some skill-based matchmaking (SBMM). The feature is back again this year, whether you like it or not, and it’ll more than likely affect your enjoyment if you’re a hardcore fan who strives to do well each match. Unfortunately, if the year’s worth of complaining from MW’s release didn’t change anything about the feature, it’s doubtful that complaining about it in BOCW will as well, considering it feels identical.

The multiplayer is not all bad, however; the gameplay in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer is buttery smooth. Sprinting, movement, and the standard gunplay feels like the best it’s ever been. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly why it feels so nice but picking up the controller and moving around felt satisfactory in a way that other CoD games haven’t.

In addition, the weapons also feel next-to-perfect. Each one is easy and simple to master, requiring only a couple of matches to get used to the recoil, sprint-speed, and maneuverability. And with the game already getting a major weapons adjustment since launch, it seems like balance won’t be as big of a problem this year due to Treyarch keeping their finger on the pulse of the metagame.

Activision
Despite the multiplayer’s lack of content, the gameplay feels as good as it’s ever been.

On top of that, the fact that a Field-of-View slider is now available for console players completely changes up the multiplayer experience. It’s hard to go back to a lower FOV after trying it out and the option should become the norm for the CoD franchise on consoles going forward. Despite Treyarch’s warnings, there was also no noticeable dip in framerate while using this option, which is nice to see, although this could be due to the game running on a PS5.

While the multiplayer is a bit disappointing at times, the rest of BOCW is fantastic. The campaign is good, with an interesting narrative and fantastic gameplay/design choices. The story, which is set in 1984 long after the events of Black Ops 1, follows a custom character named Bell, who’s working alongside characters like Woods, Mason, and Hudson from the first game. Without getting into spoilers, the story is about as classic BO1 as you can get, with twists and turns that will leave players surprised.

One thing to note, however, is the surprising lack of returning talent from the first game. It’s not a huge deal but it’s extremely noticeable that James C. Burns and Sam Worthington didn’t return to their roles of Woods and Mason, respectively. While the actors do a decent job with what they’re given, it’s a shame that they didn’t just get back the original cast.

It’s extremely surprising to see RPG-like dialogue options, multiple endings, and even several ways of going about certain missions. In fact, the last mission of the game can be completely different depending on which options you choose. While it’s safe to say this is probably the least-popular mode in the game, as most people don’t seem to play the single-player mode, it would be a shame if it wasn’t at least mentioned.

Activision
The changes made to the game’s Zombies mode makes it some of the best in the franchise.

Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode is the best for a while. While there’s only one map included with the game at launch – Die Maschine – it’s designed in a way that promotes replayability. Almost every single space feels open and simple to maneuver around, allowing you to easily avoid zombies so that you don’t feel cramped.

The one exception to this rule is the part that’s a remake of Nacht der Untoten. This was the first Zombies map to ever be released from 2008’s World at War and its design doesn’t really match the rest of the map due to its cramped nature. Still, it’s nice to see that Treyarch hasn’t forgotten about its origins.

The new exfil and salvage system is also a welcome improvement – every five rounds starting with round 10, players can choose to “complete” their match if they want, in exchange for rewards. In addition, salvage gives players a whole new way to craft items thanks to parts that the undead drop when they’re killed. Both of these features give players more ways to play the game without being confusing.

On top of that, everything in BOCW Zombies just feels more streamlined and efficient. Pack-a-Punching/upgrading your weapons (which is necessary if you want to make it to higher rounds) no longer plays an unnecessary animation, saving you valuable time to fight the undead. In addition, not everything feels like a mystery anymore, thanks to objectives appearing on screen, giving players a clear focus for what they are supposed to be doing. 

Black Ops Cold War cover art
Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War offers a lot of promise but still leaves things to be desired.

Rating: 7/10

Campaign and Zombies modes are the best things about Black Ops Cold War at the moment, but it is multiplayer that needs to shine if Black Ops Cold War is going to be as fondly remembered as earlier games in the series. The good news for Treyarch is that they have time to get this right, but it would have been welcome at the start.

The building blocks are in place for something far better, with smooth gunplay and quality-of-life features like a FOV slider on consoles, but right now with the lack of content and bugs, it’s clear that it just needs some more love.

It’s hard not to think about what could have been accomplished if the title was delayed even by a month in order to give the devs more time to work on the problems. There’s no doubt that Treyarch having to take over Sledgehammer Games’ spot in the rotation didn’t help, but here’s hoping that the multiplayer gets better with time and that the integration with Warzone is a massive success.