Tfue & Symfuhny reveal their Warzone settings for dominating enemies

With so many options available in your Warzone settings, it’s hard to know what’s best. Luckily, streamers Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney and Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier have revealed the settings that help them dominate the game.

When Warzone came out in March 2020, it was an instant hit with both Call of Duty fans and the wider gaming community, offering an alternative to the likes of Modern Warfare and Fortnite.

Advertisement

Although many stick to the standard settings thanks to how easy it is to get used to, if you really want to up your game you’ll want to fine-tune everything as much as possible, and that’s where the suggestions of top players come in handy.

One of the most important settings is sensitivity, and it can be tough to find the sweet spot between moving fast enough to react to your enemies, and still maintaining accuracy over any distance.

Advertisement

Luckily, Tfue and Symfuhny seem to have found the sweet spot. As shown in the clip below, here’s what Tfue opts for:

Mouse Sensitivity: 6.19

Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity: Legacy ADS Sens. Multiplier (Low Zoom): 0.51 ADS Sens. Multiplier (High Zoom): 0.51 ADS Sens. Transition Timing: Instant



6.19 sensitivity isn’t that far out of the ordinary, but 0.51 ADS multiplier could feel pretty slow at first — but guarantees pinpoint accuracy once you’ve practiced with it.

Symfuhny actually has very similar settings, too, but has clearly been playing around with his after seeing what other top players are doing.

Advertisement

In his video uploaded on July 26, Symfuhny changed his mouse sensitivity very slightly, from Tfue’s 6.19 to a flat 6.10.

He also switched his Low and High Zoom ADS multiplier from 0.67 and 0.55 respectively to both being 0.51 after Tenney’s recommendation.

Symfuhny also sets his ADS Transition Timing to Gradual, rather than Instant, meaning he probably maintains a tad more speed when aiming in than Tfue does.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLrSLsdzHH0

While Mason suggests at first that it could be a little slow, and harder to track enemies flying in to the area, he’s hitting his shots as always and ends up 34 kills alongside Tfue’s 29, so there’s clearly something good about these settings.

If you’re looking for a little more accuracy and precision in your Warzone gameplay, then these settings could be perfect for you. Just give them a whirl to find out.