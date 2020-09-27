Tfue & Syhmfuhny expose blatant Warzone hacker killing the entire lobby

Twitch stars Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney and Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier were left mindblown after running into one of the most blatant cheaters in all of Warzone.

Call of Duty Warzone has proven to be extremely popular with Call of Duty and battle royale fans alike as it mixes the best of both worlds in incredibly competitive matches.

Though, with popularity, comes trolls and cheats – and Warzone has had its fair share of hackers trying to ruin matches for the past few months.

While the developers have attempted to wipe them out, cheaters still manage to ruin games. However, sometimes, they don’t get things their own way and end up being exposed in front of thousands of viewers.

During their September 26 streams, Tfue and Symfuhny had teamed up for a few games and after about three hours, they ran into some trouble.

The pair had been rotating through Airport when they hopped out of a car and tried to take down another team. However, after trying to get some quick M4 shots off, Tfue was lasered right away and found himself on the back foot.

“Motherf**ker,” Tfue called out as he was downed and eventually eliminated by the suspected cheat. “He’s 100% cheating bro. Yeah, I died dude.”

However, instead of reporting the cheat and heading to the main menu, the streamers decided to report them and stick around to watch what they did next.

It didn’t take long for the hacker to act up again – taking on ridiculous cross-map shots with their M4A1 and hitting them. “What a rat dude!” Symfunhy shouted as the pair watched on, laughing at how ridiculous the shots were.

In the end, though, Tfue and Symfunhy got their revenge as they watched the hacker fail to win a gunfight before they were ultimately eliminated.

“Oh! Get s**t on, you f**king idiot,” Tfue roared. Sym quickly echoed those thoughts, dropping his own shout of “get s**t on” as the cheater’s teammate took center stage after their elimination.

Given that the pair submitted reports of their own, and have plenty of evidence of the cheating, it might not be long before Activision drops the ban hammer.

As for other cheaters, alls players can do is continue to report them, and hope that the devs start rooting things out.