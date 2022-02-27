Tfue slams “easy” Warzone falling behind in Fortnite, Apex Legends rivalry

Popular streamer Tfue thinks the state of Warzone at the moment makes it the “most casual” battle royale compared to others in the genre like Apex Legends and Fortnite — and that’s not good for its standing in the rivalry.

Tfue rose to Twitch fame for fragging out in competitive scenes for Fortnite. He’s no stranger to battle royales; and as the big three of Fornite, Apex, and Warzone battle for pole position, he’s not sure the latter has the legs to stand up to the others.

Hot off an Apex Legends Twitch Rivals win, Tfue wasn’t impressed with Warzone’s meta and sounded off when a viewer said “Warzone is not casual, only Rebirth [is].”

He expressed how ‘easy’ the game has gotten with recent changes which sparked conversations after posting the clip on TikTok.

“Bro, Warzone is the most casual battle royale right now,” he said. “It’s the easiest battle royale to play.”

The once Fortnite pro was adamant of the game’s state: “I could literally hop on Warzone right and just farm a whole lobby.”

The Warzone devs have been tinkering with the game’s arsenal as of late among player complaints of overpowered weapons. Raven Software even promised an upcoming nerf after accidentally buffing guns like the PPSh.

Streamers have been reacting to this in kind by hopping over to games like Apex Legends, which has been thriving in light of its Season 12 Defiance update.

Raven has been adding in some quality of life updates inspired by its fellow BRs like Season 2’s Redeploy Balloons which have been a hit with players.

The game is making strides in bringing features that players want into Warzone’s formula to get players like Tfue and more back to Caldera.