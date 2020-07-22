Tfue shows off his “perfect” MP7 Warzone loadout

Former Fortnite pro Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney has shown fans his “perfect” MP7 loadout for Warzone, and it’s ideal if you’re looking to shred in those short-medium range gunfights.

Although Tfue made his name as one of Fortnite’s biggest stars, he has slowly found himself gravitating away from Epic Games’ battle royale title to Call of Duty’s newest entry.

Naturally, like every other top streamer, he’s been flicking through the catalog of weapons attempting to find the combination of guns and attachments that work best — and now he’s shown fans his favorite MP7 loadout.

The SMG isn’t necessarily the most popular in Modern Warfare multiplayer, but in Warzone it is super handy thanks to its low recoil and solid fire rate, making it more efficient at longer ranges than the likes of the MP5.

While most players opt for the likes of a Bruen Mk9 LMG or the Grau assault rifle, Tfue likes to carry the MP7 with a rocket launcher, which works well for his aggressive playstyle.

Here’s what Tfue sticks on his MP7 to make it the “perfect” weapon for Warzone:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS Recon

FSS Recon Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

The 60 Round Mags is an obvious choice on any custom loadout in Warzone, with the extra ammunition being a necessity for finishing kills and taking on more than one opponent per clip.

The Tac Laser is one that some might want to swap out, especially as Tfue doesn't have a Rear Grip on his weapon, but as he’s not carrying an assault rifle, the increased accuracy is definitely handy to have.

If you do prefer to carry a weapon that emphasises range a little more, you can have a look at Vikkstar's Bruen Mk9 class, or NICKMERCS' M13 assault rifle, and take inspiration from them.

If Tfue’s MP7 doesn’t quite match what you’re looking for, have a look through our guide to find the best MP7 Warzone loadout for you.