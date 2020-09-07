Tfue mind-blown after hackers ruin multiple Warzone matches

Popular Twitch streamer Turner 'Tfue' Tenney was left mind blown and frustrated after dying to multiple hackers in Warzone, in the space of just a few games.

Among players complaints about Call of Duty: Warzone, few are as prevalent as the issues surrounding hacking. Many have criticized Activision and Infinity Ward for not doing enough to keep the average Warzone game cheat-free.

The problems have continued into Warzone Season 5, and were experienced first-hand by Tfue, the Fortnite pro who has recently made more of an effort with Call of Duty's second battle royale.

However, it wasn't just one isolated hacking incident that plagued Tfue as, in the space of one stream and a few games, he encountered three separate opponents who appeared to be manipulating the game to cheat.

First up, a Superstore drop saw Tfue suspiciously eliminated by an opponent with just a pistol. "Bro what the f**k?" Tfue asked. "Yeah that kid might be cheating - yeah that kid's hacking! I'm f**king reporting that kid."

It didn't stop there though as, in a subsequent game, he encountered another suspected hacker, who once again took him out swiftly with a pistol at Superstore.

The replay shows the opponent zoom in on Tfue's exact location, despite him being obscured from view by one of the many shelving units in Superstore.

The hackers weren't done there, though, with one more appearing to surface in a pre-game lobby. Either that, or the opponent had better aim than most professional players, lasering Tfue from an obscene distance with the FR 5.56.

It was only a pre-game lobby, but many viewers pointed out how suspect the incredible accuracy on display was.

Encountering three hackers in the space of one stream highlights the issues that many players - particularly those on PC - are still having with cheaters in Warzone.

Unsurprisingly, Tfue grew annoyed with the situation, reflecting the frustration and contempt with which much of the community has towards hackers.

Many are still waiting for further correspondence from Infinity Ward and Activision, with Warzone set to feature in next year's Black Ops Cold War, too.