Terminal confirmed as new CoD Mobile map in first Season 10 teaser

The Call of Duty Mobile devs have dropped their first teaser for Season 10 and it confirms that Terminal is finally making its arrival in the map pool.

Ever since releasing back in October of 2019, CoD Mobile has taken some of the most popular maps, weapons, and characters from previous Call of Duty titles and put them into one huge melting pot.

There are maps weapons stretching back to Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, with Black Ops, Modern Warfare 2, and even CoD: World War II thrown into the mix.

Even though Season 9, which is all in on the WWII theme, is in full swing, some fans have already been looking to the future and hoping to get some early details. Now, the CoD Mobile devs have dropped their first teaser for the upcoming Season 10, and it confirms the arrival of Terminal.

That’s right, Modern Warfare 2’s iconic map – which has been on the CoD Mobile test server since before Season 9 – is finally coming in Season 10.

“Attention passengers, Flight #: 83764625 is now boarding!⁣⁣” the PlayCODMobile Twitter account posted on August 29, with a photo of the main building in Terminal covered in rain attached.

They added that the map is “coming to COD Mobile in the next season,” though the theme and other details about new content are still under wraps, at least for now anyway.

📞 Attention passengers, Flight #: 83764625 is now boarding!⁣⁣

👍 Coming to #CODMobile in the next season! pic.twitter.com/3FpeKzRcGO — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 29, 2020

When Terminal first appeared on the test server, some fans did think that it was coming in Season 9, however, it didn’t exactly fit the theme when that was first leaked. The devs eventually confirmed that wasn’t happening, but told fans to keep an eye on future updates.

With it now coming in Season 10, it's safe to assume that the theme will be a bit more modern-day than Season 9 but we’ll just have to wait and see as to what the devs have up their sleeve.