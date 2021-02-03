Logo
Call of Duty

TeePee reveals insane number of times he’s lost to Warzone cheaters

Published: 3/Feb/2021 11:34

by Jacob Hale
teepee warzone stream
Instagram: tylerteep

Popular Warzone streamer Tyler ‘TeePee’ Polchow has revealed the insane number of times he’s lost to cheaters in Warzone — and it’s more than many players have even dropped into Verdansk.

Cheating and hacking has become arguably one of the biggest issues in Warzone, if not the biggest. Players like NICKMERCS have refused to play tournaments thanks to the growing issue, while others, such as Vikkstar, have said they’re taking a break from the game altogether.

The situation has grown so out of control that Activision had to come out with a statement on February 2 confirming that there is actually an anti-cheat in place and that they’ve recently banned 60,000 cheaters in the game.

The issue is, as one hacker revealed, they can simply make as many accounts as they want and keep coming back. If anyone knows the severity of this, it’s TeePee.

teepee suit cod champs 2020
Instagram: tylerteep
As a former pro, TeeP has worked extensively within Call of Duty, but this might be too far for him.

With the issue becoming ever more exacerbated over time, TeeP revealed that one of his mods actually counts every time he dies to cheaters.

After noticing that the stim glitch was back once again, he took to Twitter to vent his frustration and reveal what the number currently stands at — and it will blow your mind.

“One of my mods tracks losses to cheaters since the start of WZ,” he said. “Total of 1,182 losses (this total includes the following: stim glitcher, wallers, aim botters, etc that are obvious).”

1,182 losses to cheaters is a truly insane number, and it’s difficult to fathom the level of frustration TeeP and other players feel at this.

What’s worse is that these are only the “obvious” instances that the former Call of Duty pro lost to cheaters — it could be a whole lot more when you consider those that managed to hide their cheats better.

With the current uproar surrounding the cheating situation in Warzone, we’ll likely see Activision elevate their actions against it very soon for the good of the game and its playerbase. Until then, though, it’s not looking great.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reveals his Warzone loadout

Published: 3/Feb/2021 5:42 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 6:29

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Patrick Mahomes Warzone Loadout
Infinity Ward / Wikimedia Commons

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed his three favorite weapons, and their separate loadouts, in Warzone during an interview before the Superbowl.

Call of Duty: Warzone has transcended gaming in many ways. It’s caught the world’s eyes on a larger scale and even lured in high-profile athletes such as Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Even though his focus is on the upcoming Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it seems like Warzone still has a place in his mind. In an interview, he was asked about his favorite weapons and loadouts. Here’s what he had to say.

Patrick Mahomes Warzone Loadout
Wikimedia Commons
Patrick Mahomes is playing in Super Bowl LV.

“I don’t play Call of Duty a ton,” he said. “I don’t play during the season, except during bye weeks.” It’s understandable given how demanding the football season is. However, since this week has been technically a bye week, he jumped back into the game for a bit of action.

“I hopped back on, and they told me to run the Kilo and the Mac-10,” he said. We don’t know who he is referring to, but it could be anyone from friends and teammates to streamers that he watches.

Patrick Mahomes Warzone Loadout

Unfortunately, he didn’t elaborate on the specific attachments he uses in the loadout. However, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what it might be. 

Kilo 141

The Kilo is a great assault rifle that excels in long-range combat due to its power and accuracy. But even though it’s pretty good by default, the right attachments make it even better.

The commando foregrip is particularly useful since it helps players stay on target when bursting and spraying enemies. Some of the barrels and muzzles increase the damage, too, which lowers the time it takes to secure a kill from long range.

  • Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel – Singuard Arms 19.8 Prowler
  • Optic – Corp Combat Holo Sight
  • Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition – 60 Round Mags
Patrick Mahomes Warzone Loadout
Infinity Ward
The Kilo is a beast from long-range, especially with the right attachments.

Mac-10

The Mac-10 is different from the Kilo in the sense that it is better suited to close-ranged combat. However, it packs a punch at medium-ranged combat, too, making it a good choice for players who are always on the move.

Ideally, most players would want to attach the agency suppressor to increase vertical recoil control and conceal the muzzle flash. But it comes at the cost of lowering the effective damager range. Fortunately, other attachments can help compensate.

  • Muzzle – Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel – 5.9″ Ranger
  • Stock – SAS Combat Stock
  • Underbarrel – Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition – Salvo 53 Round Fast Mag
Patrick Mahomes Warzone Loadout
Infinity Ward
The Mac 10 is the weapon of choice for players who prefer close-ranged combat.

So, there you have it, folks. Now you can play Warzone using Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons with a meta loadout.

If you’re good enough, maybe you’ll be able to make some big plays that even he would be proud of.