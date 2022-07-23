TeeP reveals the top Warzone sniper rifle players should be using on Fortune’s Keep

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

TeeP is one of the finest minds in all of Call of Duty and the former World Champ thinks he has the perfect sniper build to rack up the kills on Fortune’s Keep.

Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow came up in the world of professional CoD before hitting the battle royale world hard in Blackout and has only continued his reign of terror in Warzone.

His reputation as one of the smartest players in the game (built through his impressive playing career and a shorter time as a coach) is well-earned, and when he gives in-game tips you can count on them to be spot-on.

This time he’s taken aim at Fortune’s Keep and shared what he thinks is the final boss of sniper loadouts for the fast-paced map.

TeeP’s sniper loadout for Fortune’s Keep

While it might not seem like the ideal choice at first, Polchow shows why the Modern Warfare Kar98k still has what it takes to be a dominant force on a map that’s not as big as Caldera.

In a July 19 video on his channel, TeeP went berserk with the iconic quick scope machine, dropping 21 kills and nabbing a victory without breaking a sweat.

For anyone who wants to test it out for themselves, this is the exact loadout that the big-brained former pro used to get the job done:

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″

Singuard Custom 27.6″ Optic : Sniper Scope

: Sniper Scope Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Perk: Sleight of Hand

Everything about this class is built to get its speed up but it can still pick up easy one-shots if you’re accurate enough to lock in those headshots.

Like most setups on FK and Rebirth Island, this beast is best complemented by a good SMG, so throw on your favorite sub and hit the ground with a new level of confidence.