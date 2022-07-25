TeeP reveals surprise Cold War AR for high-kill Warzone games on Fortune’s Keep

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

TeeP was already one of the best players in Call of Duty well before he switched to Warzone but he’s been on a tour of Fortune’s Keep lately and claims he’s found the best gun for high-kill games on the pirate-themed hideaway.

Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow brings the pain in every match of Warzone that he plays and Fortune’s Keep has provided a new arena for the well-decorated veteran to takeover.

While he’s already revealed the best sniper to use for anyone looking to get a little bit of FaZe Clan-style action in around the halls of this fast-paced beast, he’s now letting other players in on the secret to consistently dropping 20+ kills per map, and he claims it’s all thanks to one gun.

TeeP claims Cold War AK is the perfect gun for Fortune’s Keep

The Cold War AK hasn’t quite been the talk of the town in Season 4, largely being replaced by standouts like the NZ-41 and the KG M40, but for Polchow it’s the perfect blend of speed and power for a primary weapon on the game’s newest map.

“I’m having a lot of fun with this gun right now,” the Warzone demon announced at the end of a 29-kill win. “It is absolutely ripping people.”

He doesn’t go into depth on the attachments this time around, but that’s just fine. We’ve got our own build that’s worth checking out for anyone that doesn’t know where to start when picking this old-favorite back up.

Fortune’s Keep is still young, and the meta for the map is very much still developing, but when you play as much Call of Duty as TeeP, consistent results are the name of the game and this is the one that’s getting the job done for the time being.