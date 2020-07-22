Team DougisRaw wins NICKMERCS $20K MFAM Warzone event: Results & recap

Star Twitch streamer Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff hosted another run of his popular MFAM Gauntlet Warzone tournament series on July 22, this time for Duos, and we've got everything you need to catch up on all the action.

Thanks to backing from Activision, NICKMERCS has been able to turn his fan-favorite MFAM Gauntlet Warzone competitions from a monthly event to a weekly affair.

Advertisement

Following the Trios tournament that took place on July 14, this next one focused on Duos, once again featuring some of the biggest names in both gaming and other areas of entertainment.

MFAM Gauntlet July Warzone Duos tourney recap

From Call of Duty League pros to UFC Champions, teams were stacked in the Duos competition but only the best could advance to the finals bracket. Many of the biggest names were knocked out contention early as they failed to find a huge amount of opening points. Even Call of Duty veteran and popular Warzone streamer TeePee and Bobbypoffgaming missed out on the bracket by just five points.

Advertisement

Brothers and Royal Ravens teammates Wuskinz and Skrapz both found themselves in the final leg of the event. However, they appeared on separate teams and were forced to square off in the first round of bracket play. Ultimately, Tfue and Wuskinz trumped Vikkstar and Skrapz to advance into the semifinals.

While results were extremely close throughout the final matchups, it was Team DougisRaw and Team HusKerrs that made it through to this week's grand final series. The first game was extremely close with both teams finding a ton of kills. It was the second round where DougisRaw and UnRationaL pulled away with the lead, however. Doug managed to secure the most kills of the event in order to give his team the edge and win the final series in impressive fashion.

MFAM Gauntlet July Warzone Duos tourney placements (Top 8)

Place Team Points $ Prize Money 1st DougisRaw & UnRationaL 57 (in the finals) $9,000 2nd HusKerrs & JarrodFPS 54 (in the finals) $4,500 3rd Tfue & Wuskinz 287 $3,000 4th LEGIQN & Gangstaz 285 $1,000 5th DougisRaw & UnRational 246 $800 6th Vikkstar123 & Skrapz 241 $700 Top 8 MVS & Clutchbelk 236 - Top 8 Timthetatman & Frozone 231 -

Schedule and stream

The Duos MFAM Gauntlet Main Event kicked off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET on Wednesday, July 22. It was streamed live on the tournament's main channel (included below), featuring Call of Duty League casters Clint 'Maven' Evans and Joe 'Merk' DeLuca.

Advertisement

Live leaderboard and bracket

The full standings and final bracket for this tournament can be found on the official MFAM Gauntlet website and was updated throughout the event as results came through.

Teams and players

There were a total of 22 teams of two competing in this week's tourney, including star streamers, YouTubers, Call of Duty pros, and athletes.

NICKMERCS himself was participating, playing alongside longtime teammate and friend NioRooch, while an additional slot was also reserved for the winner of the qualifier tournament that took place on Monday.

Advertisement

NICKMERCS & Nio

JKap & John

Symfuhny & Bloo

Trainwrecks & FeLo

UnRational & DougisRaw

HusKers & JaredFPS

TimTheTatman & Frozone

SypherPK & SuperEvan

LEGIQN & Gangstaz

MVS & ClutchBelk

TeePee & BobbyPoffGaming

Censor & ItsWarsZ

Kyle Van Noy (NFL) & Bartonologist

KingRichard & Royalize

Max Holloway (UFC) & Honokai

Vikkstar & Skrapz

Stipe Miocic (UFC) & Aleksa Camur (UFC)

Swagg & Dashy

C9 EmZ & Angel

Smitty Barstool & MRagsTV

AverageJoeWo & Exzachtt (Qualifier)

Tfue & Wuskinz

Format & prize breakdown

The MFAM Gauntlet is split into two halves - the first is a timed portion in which teams race to score as many points as possible, and the second is a knockout bracket that determines who is the overall winner and which Duos end up placing in the money.

In the kill-race phase, teams earn points based on a scoring system that's based on both eliminations and placement, with each kill being worth one point.

Once the three-hour time limit is reached, everyone submits their five best games and the top eight teams in the leaderboard then get seeded into a single-elimination bracket for the knockout phase, which will be a head-to-head matchup between two Duos in the same Quads lobby.

So, while they may be teammates in-game, for the purposes of the tournament, the matched-up teams go against each other, with the objective of trying to get more eliminations than their opponents.

Read More: MW Season 5 teaser hints at Warzone Stadium explosion

The bracket portion determines the champions and overall final placements, with the $20,000 prize pool being split between the top six duos and an additional $1,000 going to the individual player who had the most eliminations.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter @DexertoINTEL for updates on future tournaments and all of your every-day Call of Duty news, guides, leaks, and more.