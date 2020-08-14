Symfuhny's team wins $150K Twitch Rivals Warzone: final placements

Twitch Rivals hosted a massive Call of Duty: Warzone tournament to celebrate the recent launch of Modern Warfare Season 5, and we've got everything you need to catch up on all of the action.

There's no denying that Warzone has been one of the most popular games since its launch back in May, so much so that it's also become a fan-favorite for competitive events as well.

Following Toronto Ultra's own $100,000 tournament the week prior, Twitch Rivals organized an even bigger competition spanning both the North American and European regions.

Twitch Rivals Warzone NA Recap

While a majority of Warzone tournaments pit teams against each other in rapid kill races, the latest Twitch Rivals event mixed things up. Rather than two duos loading into a match together and chasing kills, this event saw teams of three pushing for points at all costs. Eliminations award points but the absolute best way to bump your score was to survive through until the end of a match.

Winning a match worked out as the equivalent of 25 eliminations, for instance. As a result, teams were playing a little more passive and choosing which gunfights to take. As only the top three games counted, teams were giving it their all throughout the first two and a half hours. Ultimately, it was a few familiar faces that made it through to the final portion of the NA event, however.

75 points was the absolute worst scoreline across the finals. Meaning that the weakest performance still saw a trio closing out a win along with 50 combined kills to boot. Things were neck and neck throughout the finals and two of the four teams even tied in terms of points. Team Aydan and Team Metaphor both finished at 358 points, though Aydan's squad was locked into the second place due to the total kill difference.

Ultimately, it was Team Symfuhny that closed out the win with the best performance throughout the event. Not only that, but they also secured prize bonuses for the most kills in a single game at 77, along with the most damage done at 113k.

Twitch Rivals Warzone NA Final Placements (Top 8)

Place Team $ Prize Money 1st Team Symfuhny $9,000 2nd Team Aydan $6,000 3rd Team Metaphor $4,200 4th Team Tommey $3,600 Top 6 Team Skaates $3,000 Top 6 Team JaredFPS $2,700 Top 8 Team Karma $2,400 Top 8 Team Teepee $2,100

When was the Twitch Rivals Warzone NA finals?

With the European half of the event wrapped up, attention flipped to the North American finals, which took place on Thursday, August 13, having kicked off at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. The event was streamed live on the official Twitch Rivals channel, which we've included here for your convenience.

Players & teams

As with every big Warzone tourney nowadays, this one was a star-studded event that featured some of the biggest names in gaming content creation, including NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman, Tfue, TeeP, Cloakzy, HusKerrs, and more.

NICKMERCS, Swagg, Biffle

TimTheTatman, Rated, TheDezmond

Tfue, 2Pac, Destroy

SuperEvan, Frozone, Booya

HusKerrs, Symfuhny, cloakzy

Thumbless Cudi, Thumbless Jaydar, Braalik

lfdeez, dreamcrazzy, Matty_ReRe

MerK, TeeP, DougisRaw

IceManIsaac, AverageJoeWo, exzachtt

Neso, Trainwrecks, Royalize

Bronana, Pineqples, austinFBZ

Yungstaz, MuTeX, Aydan

aHTracT, JaredFPS, Colorss95

chun, chocoTaco, Pieman

Bartonologist, RussDaddy, BryanTheJet

Censor, Dashy, BobbyPoffGaming

Tommey, Almxnd, newbz

Braxtvn, ProblemWright, Lamxnte

Tourva, Redman_Lyons, Ranksss

Live leaderboard

The official leaderboard for today's tournament was updated live on another Twitch Rivals channel, which we've also included below.

Format & rules

This Twitch Rivals Warzone event was a Trios tournament split into two parts. The first was a two hour and 30 minute timed portion during which teams tried to get as many high-scoring games as they could, with only the top three matches counting towards their overall score.

After this phase was over, the top four scoring teams then advanced to the finals, which followed the same concept except it was only 45 minutes, with those points being added to the teams' scores from the first half.

Here was the scoring structure used today:

Victory: 25 Points (+5)

Reach Top 2: 20 Points (+5)

Reach Top 3: 15 Points (+5)

Reach Top 4: 10 Points (+3)

Reach Top 7: 7 Points (+3)

Reach Top 10: 4 Points (+2)

Reach Top 15: 2 Points (+1)

Reach Top 20: 1 Point (+1)

Each Elimination = +1 Point

If there were any ties in the leaderboard, the following tiebreaker system was used:

Total Victories in Time Limit

Total Kills in Time Limit

Avg. Placement in All Games

Total Points Scored in All Games

Prize breakdown

The $150,000 overall prize pool was split in half for the two regions, with NA and EU getting $75,000 each. In addition, there were some incentive-based bonuses as well, such as most kills in a game, most damage, and more.

European Twitch Rivals Warzone placements

As mentioned above, the EU half of this competition already took place on August 12, with Team Makatao coming in first place. Here are the full final placements:

