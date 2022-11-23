Symfuhny reveals meta RPK loadout to dominate in Warzone 2

Twitch star Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier has shown off his RPK loadout in Warzone 2, with the gun fast becoming one of the most popular meta picks for long-range dominance in Al-Mazrah.
When Modern Warfare 2 dropped in October, many players hopped straight in not only to enjoy the game but to start leveling weapons up for the launch of Warzone 2 a couple of weeks later.
With a number of assault rifles and SMGs being worked on in public matches, a more defined meta is starting to form in Warzone 2, and it’s actually the RPK LMG that is beginning to separate itself from the rest when it comes to the long-range meta.
Here’s how Symfuhny builds his out.
Symfuhny RPK class Warzone 2
These are the attachments Symfuhny uses on his RPK, and you can watch the clip above for clarity on how to tune each attachment.
- Muzzle: Sakin Tread 40
- Barrel: Tac 597 barrel
- Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser
- Optic: SZ SRO-7
- Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip
While the Warzone 2.0 meta is still so open, it’s well worth at least trying this RPK build to see just how much damage you can do with it.
Some of the attachments come down to personal preference, though. For example, the VLK 4.0 optic will feel more familiar to Warzone veterans, while many players will also opt for the Polarfire-S muzzle on any of their long-range weapons, rather than the Sakin Tread 40 that Symfuhny has gone for.
When you’re trying to build the best Warzone 2 loadouts, make sure you throw this into the rotation and see how much it really can beam your foes.