Symfuhny reveals “insane” Bullfrog loadout to dominate Warzone

Warzone content creator Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier has revealed his go-to Bullfrog loadout for the battle royale’s fourth season, as it continues its ascent into the game’s most popular weapons.

Warzone Season 4’s most popular weapons have fluctuated somewhat as meta changes and buffs and nerfs have their say. One weapon that has exploded in popularity of late is the Bullfrog SMG, finding its way into the top 10 and showing no signs of slowing down.

The Black Ops Cold War SMG has flirted with meta dominance in the past, but never quite toppled the MAC-10 or MP5 in the category of best close-range weapon.

That could be changing as Season 5 approaches, with more and more players picking it up. Although Symfuhny has refrained from using it in the past, it appears to have won him over thanks to its high damage, large mags, and manageable recoil.

Symfunhy’s Bullfrog Warzone loadout

Muzzle: KGB Eliminator

KGB Eliminator Barrel: 7.1″ Extended

7.1″ Extended Body: Mounted Flashlight

Mounted Flashlight Stock: Duster Stock

Duster Stock Magazine: 65 Rnd Speed Mag

Using the ‘Glow Catalyst’ blueprint, Sym’s Bullfrog maximizes close-range efficiency and mobility. As such, it may still kick at medium to longer ranges but players using this SMG sensibly shouldn’t need to use it at those distances too often.

As Sym shows in his July 30 YouTube video with the Bullfrog, you can swap out the 65 Rnd Speed Mag for something different. While the extra shots are useful, the Bullfrog’s base 50 Rnd mags mean you’ll have more than enough bullets to tear through enemies.

Showcasing just how powerful the SMG is, Sym drops 26 kills in a monster gameplay.

He uses the Bullfrog in tandem with the Swiss K31 sniper rifle, meaning he has a very powerful long-range weapon to compensate.

Less confident players should probably go for a low-recoil AR like the Kilo 141, but the combination with a sniper gives adept players a truly scary and balanced loadout.