Symfuhny accused of Warzone 2 hacking by UFC fighter who wants to beat him up

Twitch star Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier found himself being threatened by a UFC fighter who believes he cheats in Warzone and wants to settle things with a fight.

Even though he’s dominated a handful of battle royales, including both Fortnite and Warzone, Symfuhny has been a constant target for hackusations from people who don’t believe his skills.

Clips from the former NRG star have been put under the microscope time and time again, but like many others, he’s never been found to be cheating. He’s just actually pretty good at the games he plays.

However, UFC lightweight Uroš ‘The Doctor’ Medic is convinced he’s cheating. So much so, that the 28-year-old, who holds an 8-1 record with multiple stoppages, wants to fight him over it. Yes, you read that right.

Symfuhny threatened by UFC fighter Uros Medic over Warzone 2

It happened during Sym’s November 30 stream after the Twitch streamer managed to kill the UFC contender during a game of Warzone 2. Medic did not take kindly to being eliminated and quickly hopped into his chat to send a number of threatening messages.

“This guy is straight up cheating, moderators deleting messages, and this guy is straight up hacking. Cheater. I’ll beat his ass if I see him,” Symfuhny read, quoting what the UFC lightweight had said.

“Really? Someone in the UFC, really? Wow dude, that’s impressive man. This guy, his name is the TheDoctorUFC in chat and he’s tweeting at me and he says I’ll beat his ass if I see him. Really? Jesus, you are yeah, you’re not ok. What the f*ck is wrong with you?”

Even though Sym called him out over the message, ‘The Doctor’ didn’t stop there. He also took to Twitter, tagging Activision with his claims that the streamer has some hacking help. “Cheaters like @Symfuhny ruining your game,” he messaged the CoD publishers.

He did, however, backtrack on his threats to beat up Symfunhy, instead, offering to fight him in a 1v1 on Call of Duty.

The former Fortnite pro did appear moved by Medic’s tweets, and the Serbian fighter tried to set up a matchup with Kacey ‘WarsZ’ Channer instead.

It just goes to show, though, hackusations come from everyone – even some of the deadliest people in the world.