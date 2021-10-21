How to watch Swishem’s $10k All-Women’s Warzone Tip-Off tournament: stream, teams, more

The New York Subliners are putting on a Call of Duty: Warzone tournament with SenseiSwishem. Here are the schedule, format, stream, and teams for the $10k all-women event.

All-woman Duo Quads double-elimination bracket.

Players compete over $10,000 in total prizing.

Top competitors include Swishem, Smixie, and Kalei.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s competitive circuit is chock-full of talent. Unsurprisingly, with so many skilled streamers, choosing between invited pros for tournaments can be difficult.

So, the New York Subliners and their signed streamer SenseiSwishem have opted to limit a new tournament to women only. Inviting 32 duos from around the world, the $10k Swishem Tip-Off will be played out in a hotly contested double-elimination bracket.

For those who don’t know the ladies’ side of Warzone, this will be a premium chance to see what the talent pool is like. For those who are already fans, they can see their favorite streamers secure some bread.

Swishem Warzone Tip-Off: Stream

While there won’t be a main, casted stream for the event, you can tune into Swishem’s channel to see her POV. Other players you can watch include FaZe Kalei and BrittneyRaines.

Swishem Warzone Tip-Off: Schedule & format

The tournament is scheduled for October 22 at 1 p.m. ET.

Its format is a Duo Quads (2v2) in a double-elimination bracket, with prizing only going to the top three squads:

1st place: $6,000

2nd place: $3,000

3rd place: $1,000

For the live bracket, you can check out BoomTV’s page.

Swishem Warzone Tip-Off: Teams

Each duo for the tournament has been finalized, after Swishem hand-picked invitees herself. From ROKKR Smixie and NYSL Swishem to FaZe Kalei and C9 Emz, a variety of esports orgs will be well-represented.

And there should be serious international representation as well, as Qrissy represents Australia and the aforementioned Emz reps the UK.