Swagg’s new MP40 Warzone loadout is the perfect close-range build

The MP40 has been dominating Warzone since its release, but recent changes in Season 2 have switched up the meta build. Fortunately, Swagg has the perfect loadout that helps elevate this lethal close-quarters gun.

Swagg’s new MP40 build still dominates in Warzone Season 2, despite the developers nerfing its damage range. This lethal loadout comes packed with a high rate of fire, great accuracy, and high damage potential.

While the dust is still settling on the game’s weapon meta, the MP40 is still a great choice for those that want a solid close-quarters option. If you’re looking for a new SMG build you can rely on, then you can’t go wrong with Swagg’s latest loadout.

Advertisement

Swagg’s MP40 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B

Optic: Krausnick IS01M

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Unmarked

Kit: Quick

The MP40 may have been hit by damage range nerfs in Warzone Season 2, but this loadout is all about securing close-quarter kills. Like most meta SMGs in Warzone, Swagg has equipped attachments that greatly increase the gun’s accuracy.

When the MP40 is kitted out with the M1941 Hand Stop, 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags, and Polymer Grip, it barely moves when fired. This is particularly important as Swagg’s build utilizes the Recoil Booster and Hollow Point Rounds.

Both these attachments help increase your DPS, while the Removed Stock also bolsters your movement speed and hipfire accuracy. The Krausnick IS01M optic also improves hipfire accuracy as well as enhances the gun’s mobility.

Advertisement

Read More: Best STG44 Warzone loadout

When paired with Quick, you’ll be zipping around the map and rushing your foes down in no time at all. Lastly, Unmarked greatly reduces the duration your indicator shows up on the mini-map after firing an unsuppressed weapon.

With that in mind, you’ll be able to quickly eliminate your foes without revealing too much information to nearby players. If you’re looking for a new MP40 build to use in Warzone Season 2, then Swagg’s build is a great choice.