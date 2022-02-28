Swagg’s deadly full-auto pistol loadout will “replace” Warzone SMGs

If you’ve been struggling to find the perfect Warzone SMG after the PPSH nerf, CoD pro FaZe Swagg claims that this fully automatic 1911 loadout is going to steal the limelight going forward.

Each new Warzone update brings in a host of nerfs and buffs to Caldera’s huge lineup of weapons. The latest patch finally nerfed the PPSH that had been dominating the game, restoring some balance to the SMG meta.

But this nerf might have left some players stumped as to which close-range gun is the best to use after the update. Well, Swagg has given his answer, but it’s not the type of weapon that players would expect.

The pro-CoD player has revealed his fully automatic 1911 pistol loadout, which he claims is better than Warzone’s SMGs after the update.

Swagg’s Warzone fully automatic 1911 loadout

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

M1929 Silencer Barrel: Cooper Full-Auto

Cooper Full-Auto Optic: G16 2.5x Scope

G16 2.5x Scope Trigger Action: Heavy Trigger

Heavy Trigger Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .45 ACP 18 Round Mags

.45 ACP 18 Round Mags Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

Swagg said in an upload to his YouTube channel that he stumbled on this fully auto pistol by watching someone else’s video where it was “busting.” He said that this setup turns the Vanguard 1911 into a “pocket SMG,” which is the perfect replacement for the nerfed PPSH.

The most important part of the loadout is the Cooper Full-Auto Barrel, which changes the pistol’s fire rate to make it more like an SMG. Also equipping the M1941 Hand Stop, Hatched Grip, and Heavy Trigger will drastically boost the accuracy, helping you cope with the new automatic fire rate.

He opted for .45 ACP 18 Round Mags loaded up with Hollow Point rounds, giving the 1911 more ammo to play with, while also boosting its overall damage. While Fully Loaded and Sleight of Hand offers you more ammo to chew through, and slashes reload times.

Swagg also noted in his video that the 1911 does come with a lot of visual recoil, which makes picking the right Optic difficult. He eventually settled on the G16 2.5x Scope, but this is largely down to personal preference.

If you’re slightly skeptical about ditching the MP40 or MP5 in favor of a pistol, watching Swagg put the loadout to work will make up your mind. He dropped a 30-kill game in which the 1911 shredded at close-range, with Swagg himself calling it a “pocket nuke.”

This loadout has proved to be extremely effective, and it’s set to take over the meta as long as it isn’t hit with a nerf. So, next time you’re dropping into Caldera, consider using this full-auto pistol alongside your Sniper Rifle or Assualt Rifle.