Swagg unveils MAC-10 Warzone loadout that’s like having “speed hacks”

Warzone competitor and content creator Swagg has shared his insane MAC-10 loadout designed to maximize the SMG’s mobility, saying it plays like you’re using speed hacks.

The MAC-10 has seen a moderate drop-off in its viability since Warzone Pacific first dropped back in December. While not necessarily unusable in Call of Duty’s battle royale, it is not the pocket rocket it was back in earlier seasons.

Vanguard weapons like the MP-40 and Bren have flown past it in terms of popularity but some, like Warzone content creator Swagg, are still placing their trust in the Black Ops Cold War SMG.

On January 29, he unveiled his go-to setup for the weapon, maximizing mobility and speed to devastating effect.

The MAC-10 lends itself to mobility anyway (given its tiny size and rapid handling) so Swagg’s setup is a sure-fire way to get the BOCW weapon to perform to its absolute maximum.

He explained that the class actually let him drop 42 kills on Caldera, a new record for him in Warzone Pacific. “It was so fun and I had a blast with it,” he said. “The MAC-10 is a gun that has just always been such a great consistent gun… and boy was this thing just cooking. The plays I was making, this whole gameplay was like a Sportscenter highlight reel.”

Swagg’s MAC-10 “speed hacks” Warzone loadout

Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force

5.9″ Task Force Laser: Mounted Flashlight

Mounted Flashlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

It’s an incredibly strong MAC-10 loadout, designed to dominate and smother opponents from up-close. Because it’s so heavily geared towards close-combat, you will need a secondary that can take out enemies at medium and longer ranges.

If you’re truly confident a sniper like the Kar98k will work but, for the majority of players, something like the Bren or Kilo 141 will suffice.