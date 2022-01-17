Swagg unveils laser-accurate M4A1 Warzone loadout to dominate Caldera

The Modern Warfare M4A1 continues to be a reliable AR within Warzone Pacific and CoD pro Swagg has a high-damage loadout that is perfect for Caldera.

While the STG44 and Cooper Carbine currently dominate Warzone’s best Assault Rifle meta, the M4A1 is still seeing play. In fact, this classic Modern Warfare gun currently has a 1.94% pick rate, putting it just below the Vanguard BAR and Cold War AK-47.

The M4A1 has been a popular pick since Warzone Season 1. This is largely down to its incredible accuracy, minimal recoil, and decent damage range. When the M4A1 is kitted out with the best attachments, players can quickly melt through even the most well-armored of foes.

Advertisement

In order to get the most out of the M4A1 in Warzone Pacific, Swagg has created a loadout that greatly enhances the gun’s damage and accuracy. Whether you wish to give this classic gun another spin or just want a reliable AR option, then you’ll definitely want to use this lethal loadout.

Swagg’s M4A1 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 60 Round Mags

First up is the Monolithic Suppressor. This barrel attachment adds sound suppression to your shots and increases your damage range, which enables you to gun for targets at a distance.

Read More: 10 most popular weapons in Warzone

Swagg has enhanced the M4A1’s damage range even further by utilizing the Stock M16 Grenadier. Not only does this barrel increase the AR’s lethality at a distance, but it also provides a 50% boost to the gun’s bullet velocity and aids with recoil.

Advertisement

In fact, when the M4A1 is kitted out with both the Grenadier barrel and Commando Foregrip, the rifle barely moves. Even when fired in prolonged engagements, the M4A1 remains on target. This means you can use the VLK 3.0x Optic without having to constantly readjust your aim.

Lastly, the 60 Round Mags gives you plenty of ammunition needed to get those all-important squad wipes. While you’ll lose a little ADS and mobility speed, the added ammo capacity more than makes up for these minor downsides.

It’s certainly not hard to see why Swagg still enjoys using the M4A1 in Warzone Pacific, so be sure to give this classic loadout a go when you next drop into Caldera.