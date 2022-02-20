Swagg unveils “dominant” Warzone Top Break loadout after major Season 2 buffs

FaZe Clan’s Swagg has been giving a little love to the Top Break pistols in Call of Duty: Warzone, claiming the Season 2 update “broke” them with a big buff.

With Warzone now incorporating weapons and equipment from three different Call of Duty game, there is an absolutely huge arsenal on offer for you to experiment with.

Even though some players believe Vanguard has the strongest crop of guns, weapons from all three games are currently viable in the meta following a few balancing changes from Raven Software.

Though, one of the most interesting changes has come in the form of the Top Break pistols. While the sidearms were already strong to begin with, they were given a buff in the Season 2 update, and Swagg believes they’re a little broken as it stands – but in a good way.

The FaZe Clan star shined a light on the pistols in his February 20 YouTube video, claiming that they are now “dominant” on Caldera and one of the best picks for a secondary weapon.

“These are super effective, probably not in quads, but definitely in duos and solos – they’re dominant,” Swagg said after falling just short of a massive win while using the pistols.

In terms of his loadout, it’s a pretty standard build, utilizing the F8 stabilizer muzzle, Hair Trigger, and Wilkie stub barrel. Though, the YouTuber opts for the Pine Tar grip, whereas some players might go for the Fabric Grip.

Swagg’s Top Break build for Warzone Season 2

Muzzle: F8 stabilizer

Barrel: Wilkie W-4 Stub

Trigger Action: Hair Trigger

Magazine: .30 Russian Short

Ammunition: M15 Shot Shell

Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Perk 1: Akimbo

Perk 2: Quick

As the YouTuber notes, running the Top Break pistols with the Akimbo perk does bring back some Snakeshot vibes as they can wreck enemies up close.

They currently sit inside the top-1o when it comes to secondary weapons, as per WZRanked stats, but don’t be shocked to see them vault up even further.