Swagg unveils Cold War MP5 build to rule Season 4 Reloaded after Marco 5 & H4 Blixen nerfs

Joe Craven . Last updated: Jul 31, 2022

Warzone content creator Swagg has outlined a new meta build for the Black Ops Cold War MP5 following its strengthening with the recent Season 4 Reloaded patch.

Season 4 Reloaded dropped on July 28 and shook up the battle royale’s established weapon meta, which had seen dominance from a select few Vanguard guns.

The NZ-41, Marco 5 and H4 Blixen were all nerfed, paving the way for old weapons to reclaim their spots among Warzone’s best.

In contrast, there was a buff in store for the Black Ops Cold War MP5, shown on the patch notes as Submachine Gun Alpha. It saw its maximum damage range increased from 7.6 meters, while its neck damage multiplier increased to 1.2x, up from 1.01x.

In short, it now possesses better damage at close ranges and deals more damage when shots hit enemies in the neck.

Swagg heaps praise on Cold War MP5 following Season 4 Reloaded buff

As a result, Warzone content creator Swagg reckons it’s back among the very best SMGs in the CoD battle royale.

He outlined his views in a July 31 YouTube video, saying: “They ended up buffing the Cold War MP5 and it kills really really fast now… [The range buff] was huge on this gun because it really had no range at all… Overall the Cold War MP5 now kills really really fast.”

Because it’s not a Vanguard weapon, players can only equip five attachments to augment its base version. Thanks to the buff though, range-improving attachments are no longer essential, so players can instead gear their choices towards speed and handling.

As such, Swagg’s chosen build for Season 4 Reloaded is based on running-and-gunning, making the most of its improved close-range viability:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

SFOD Speedgrip Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

STANAG 50 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

As a result, the CW MP5 may kick slightly more but, as long as there’s some competent level of recoil control, it may actually benefit players and get those all-important neck and head shots.

Regardless, it’s not a medium to longer range weapon and shouldn’t be treated as such. If you want a weapon for those engagements in your back pocket, there’s no better option than the buffed Kilo 141, another once-dominant Warzone weapon making a Season 4 Reloaded resurgence.