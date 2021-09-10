Swagg unveils best EM2 Warzone loadout to replace Krig 6

The EM2 assault rifle has been steadily climbing up the Warzone rankings in Season 5 and Swagg has a killer loadout that dominates in Verdansk.

Following on from the Season 5 Reloaded weapon balance changes, the EM2 has been steadily gaining popularity in Warzone. While its base optic eye position has been retracted, this Cold War AR continues to deal decent damage.

The EM2 may not be the fastest firing AR in the game, but it is still a great choice for any player that enjoys a more methodical approach to firefights.

Those that can adjust to the slower fire rate will find that the EM2 can down target at a fair pace, particularly when you equip it with the best attachments.

Advertisement

Fortunately, FaZe Swagg has an incredibly potent EM2 loadout that you can use to dominate the competition. Whether you’re looking for a replacement to the Krig 6 or just want to give the EM2 a go, then this loadout will give you the edge you need.

Swagg’s EM2 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 27.4” Ranger

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Just like the majority of Cold War’s ARs, Swagg’s EM2 loadout utilizes the Agency Suppressor. This particular muzzle increases bullet velocity, sound suppression, and damage range. When paired with the added bullet velocity from the 27.4” Ranger, you have an AR that can obliterate foes across mid to long-range distances.

Read More: FaZe Swagg addresses Warzone cheating claims

To capitalize on the EM2 long-range kill potential, Swagg has attached the Axial Arms 3.0x Optic. Not only does this give you one of the cleanest sights in the game, but it also makes gunning for those headshot multipliers much easier.

Advertisement

Timestamp of 0:38

Next up on the attachment list is the Field Agent Grip. This underbarrel attachment is a must as it greatly lowers both the EM2’s vertical and horizontal recoil. After all, having a primary you can reliably beam your enemies with is incredibly important.

Read More: Warzone players angered over Modern Warfare MP5 nerf

Lastly, the 40 Rnd mags ensure you have just enough ammunition to take down multiple enemies without having to reload every second. Simply gun for head and bodyshots to claim some quick kills.

There’s a reason why Swagg believes the EM2 is the best AR in Warzone right now, so make sure you give this lethal loadout a go!