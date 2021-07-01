Swagg surprised after shooting Warzone guns in real life: AMAX, Grau, Kar98k

Call of Duty: Warzone has some very popular guns and all are based on real-world counterparts. FaZe Swagg decided to test out some of his favorite loadouts IRL — like the AMAX, Grau, and Kar98k — and was pretty shocked by the results.

They say never meet your idols, because they may not live up to your expectations, and you could say the same for Warzone weapons — but Swagg and the Nuke Squad decided they needed to see how their favorite guns compare to their virtual counterparts in the real world.

From the infamous no-recoil Grau to the bumpy AMAX and lethal Kar98k, Swagg had some interesting options to test out when he and the boys took a trip to Vegas.

Advertisement

By the end of the experiment, Swagg and the Nuke Squad had learned some interesting things about their favorite guns. The Grau isn’t so easy to control IRL, the MAC-10 is apparently “s**t,” and real-world shooting requires shoulders, not just thumbs.

As can be seen early on in the video, Swagg tries out the Grau 5.56 and is shocked to see just how hard the assault rifle bumps. Walking away giddily, the Warzone streamer commented on how the real-world counterpart to one of Warzone’s easiest guns “put a dent in his shoulder.”

Then he proceeded to test the CR-56 AMAX and Kar98k. While the AMAX had just as much recoil as it does in-game, the Kar98 was a lot harder to reload — causing commenters to suggest Swagg equip the “Sleight of Hand” perk next time.

Advertisement

Funnily enough, the squad got to check out a vault of weapons and were absolutely shocked to find out the hard truth about one of their favorite guns. Noticing a MAC-10 on the wall and wishing they tried it out, a facility employee broke the news: “In real life, it is a piece of s**t.”

Apparently the MAC-10 has complications in the real world that it doesn’t have in Warzone. And apparently the Grau’s recoil isn’t as comfy either.

Next time, maybe Swagg and Co. can try to slap on a VLK 3.0 optic and Commando Grip to steady those shots.