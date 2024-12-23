Swagg slams new Warzone meta tactic turning the game into a “joke”

FaZe Clan’s Swagg has called the current state of Warzone a “joke” after he kept losing matches being bombarded by gas grenades.

The Black Ops 6 Warzone integration got off to a rocky start, largely due to the anti-cheat issues Warzone is facing, and players are also upset at some of the prevailing tactics in the game.

Equipment usage can be a deciding factor in winning or losing a Warzone match, and stockpiling grenades and unleashing them at the right time is a skill in itself.

A month into Warzone season one, gas grenades are emerging as one of the strongest pieces of equipment to use in Warzone, so much so Warzone creators like Swagg are very annoyed.

Gas grenade spam is the go-to strategy in Warzone

During his December 21 stream on Twitch, Swagg had multiple Warzone games end after he and his team were wiped out by an endless barrage of lethal and tactical equipment, mainly gas grenades.

In one clip posted on the Nuke Squad Twitter, Swagg and his team lose to a team throwing gas grenades from above, prompting Swagg to take off his headset and say “This game is a f***ing joke bro.”

Swagg isn’t the only Warzone streamer upset by gas grenades. Symfuhny wants them gone too, saying “Gas nades and battle ready next“, replying to Call of Duty’s announcement that live pings have been disabled in Warzone ranked.

Battle Ready is in focus too because the Wildcard option Warzone makes the gas grenade strategy stronger, as it gives players a Utility Box with their loadout which can be used to replenish lethal and tactical grenades, as well as ammo and armor plates.

Another clip from Swagg’s stream posted on the Nuke Squad Twitter showed a similar moment where Swagg was killed by constant grenades, with the sarcastic caption “We Love Battle Ready Utility Boxes”

It’s clear some gameplay changes are needed to make Warzone a less frustrating experience for players, but removing cheaters from the game should remain the priority.