Swagg reveals which guns he wants return to Warzone when Verdansk comes back

Top content creator Swagg has revealed which guns he believes have to come back to Warzone when Verdansk returns, calling on some of the all-time iconic weapons from the Call of Duty battle royale hit.

Over the last five years, the weapon arsenal that has been available in Warzone has stretched to literally hundreds, with a multitude of metas across each iteration of the game.

However, certain guns have been more popular than others, and Swagg has selected a few that he feels need to come back when Verdansk launches, with a rumored release date of March 20, 2025.

His list features a combination of weapons from Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops Cold War, the era of Warzone in which Verdansk featured and is often looked at as the golden age of the game.

Swagg’s selection of must-return guns were the Grau and Kilo 141 assault rifles, the OTs 9 SMG, and the OG Kar98k marksman rifle.

These all featured prominently in the Warzone meta at some point or another. The Kilo and Grau were among the very first ARs to be considered meta, dominating Verdansk in its earliest days with reliable accuracy, minimal recoil and solid damage output.

The OTs 9 was similarly easy to control with great damage and movement speed, one of the more efficient SMGs in the game, while the Kar98 has remained a top-tier option in Warzone basically since day one – though the current one doesn’t feel like it hits quite the same.

There is a plethora of other guns that players would love to see come back with Verdansk; the likes of the Blixen, FFAR, Milano, CR56 AMAX, and more have all stormed the meta at one point or another and players loved using them.

Whether we do see some of these classic Warzone weapons return alongside Verdansk is unclear at this time. While there have been some leaks regarding what the return will look like – such as the possibility of Black Ops 3 map Fringe featuring as a POI – little is known about what exactly to expect in Season 3.