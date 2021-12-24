Swagg reveals underrated Warzone loadout to give players perfect hipfire

As the new Warzone season continues to develop, Swagg finds more underrated loadouts, and his latest turns a deadly assault rifle into a hipfire machine.

With Vanguard integration, Warzone got over 40 weapons added to the battle royale.

While Raven Software have continuously nerfed and balanced out these weapons to fit into the game, Swagg has been in the lab, cooking up top-tier loadouts.

Even though some are more effective than others, Swagg’s newest close-range class is tearing up Caldera as it gives the AS44 perfect accuracy when hipfiring.

Swagg reveals AS44 loadout with perfect hipfire

As seen in the picture, Swagg takes the AS44 and makes it as mobile, and accurate as possible with this build.

Here are the full attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Empress 400mm

Empress 400mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: .30 Russian Short 60 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 60 Round Mags Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk: Gung-ho

Gung-ho Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The combination of Removed Stock, which increases the hipfire accuracy as well as its mobility, with Gung-ho makes this assault rifle into a deadly SMG build.

Swagg compares this to the Modern Warfare MP5 hipfire build, “It’s like that but on steroids. When I used it on stream everyone thought I was legit cheating.”

In his YouTube video, the Warzone star is seen taking multiple gunfights for various ranges and in every fight he is picking up kills without using the ADS feature.

He recommends pairing this up with the meta Bren loadout as you will have every aspect covered from long to short-range.

Although Swagg believes this AS44 build will be nerfed in the future, you can still drop into Caldera and abuse this while it is still overpowered and dominant.