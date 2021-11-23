Swagg reveals underrated Modern Warfare SMG that is still “top 5” in Warzone

The MP7 may not be as popular as it used to be in Warzone, but Swagg’s underrated loadout proves that this SMG still pack a punch.

While Warzone’s SMG meta is currently dominated by the OTs 9 and MAC-10, Swagg believes the MP7 is still a decent contender in Season 6. This SMG features high mobility, incredibly accurate hipfire, and decent damage, making it one of the most underrated weapons in Warzone.

Whether you’re tired of using the game’s best meta SMG picks or just wish to give the MP7 a sendoff before the Vanguard integration, then Swagg’s lethal loadout has you covered. Not only does the Warzone pro believe the MP7 is a viable option in Season 6, but Swagg has also put the SMG amongst one of his top 5 picks.

Swagg’s MP7 loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FFS Recon

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Magazine: 50 Round Mags

As the MP7 naturally has high mobility, accuracy, and control, Swagg has decided to focus on boosting the gun’s accuracy and range. While it won’t outgun Warzone’s meta AR loadouts, it can give you a slight edge over other SMGs, particularly when your opponent dashes out of close-quarter engagements.

First up on the attachment list is the Monolithic Suppressor. This mighty muzzle suppresses your shots and bolsters the MP7’s damage range, enabling you to silently take down your opponents.

Adding to this damage range is the FFS Recon barrel, which also heightens the gun’s bullet velocity and recoil control. After all, having a secondary that you can rely on to beam people in close-quarters firefights is incredibly important.

Next up, is the No Stock attachment. The omission of a stock ensures that the MP7 remains as light as possible, enabling you to ADS incredibly quickly and rush down your opponents – two areas that are vital to any players that enjoy the run and gun playstyle.

The Ranger Foregrip further supplements the recoil control and provides even more aiming stability, which allows you to effortlessly pepper your opponents with the 50 Round Mags.

It’s certainly not hard to see why Swagg highly rates the MP7, so make sure you give his loadout a go for yourself.