Swagg reveals “number one” Warzone weapon for console players

Warzone can often be a vastly different experience on Xbox and PlayStation compared to PC, and CoD pro FaZe Swagg believes he has found the best weapon on offer for console players in Caldera.

Warzone players have been debating the differences between the console and PC versions of the game ever since it launched back in the Modern Warfare era. The lack of a FOV slider means that weapons that tear it up on PC are much more difficult to use on PlayStation and Xbox.

This makes honing in on the right loadout for you far more difficult since the meta can be so drastically different. Luckily, professional CoD player and YouTuber Swagg has revealed that the Cooper Carbine is currently “dominating” Warzone on console.

Advertisement

In an upload to his channel, Swagg outlined that Warzone on PC and console are “very different games” when it comes to meta weapons. Thanks to FOV, guns that have next to no recoil on the PC version have a considerable amount on PlayStation or Xbox.

But after hosting a console-only tournament, the pro player “couldn’t believe what he was seeing” as the Cooper Carbine was being used by virtually every player. The close-range Assualt Rifle was a new addition in Vanguard Season 1, but has fallen by the wayside in recent weeks.

However, after the recent MP40 nerf, it appears that the Cooper Carbine has become the top dog in Warzone on console. It’s even overtaken the Kar98k to become the weapon with the highest pick rate. We’ve listed Swagg’s loadout with the best attachments below:

Advertisement

Swagg Cooper Carbine Warzone loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom

22″ Cooper Custom Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Cooper 45RS

Cooper 45RS Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

As Swagg mentioned in his video, the Cooper Carbine is “easy to control with a fast fire rate,” making it incredibly effective at both short and medium range. With this setup, the Assault Rifle turns into an absolute laser as many of the attachments are focused on keeping it arrow-straight when firing.

“This Cooper class is fun you guys…make sure you try it out,” said Swagg. “This is one of the best setups in the game. Just a top gun in the game as well.”

So, if you’re playing Warzone on console, consider trying the Cooper Carbine loadout in your next match if you want to keep up with the pack.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more Call of Duty guides, then be sure to check out these other loadouts:

Best Warzone Bren loadout | Best MP40 Warzone loadout | Best OTs Warzone loadout | Best STG44 Vanguard loadout | Best M1928 Vanguard loadout | Best STEN Warzone loadout