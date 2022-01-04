Swagg reveals MP5 loadout that still dominates in Warzone Pacific

The Modern Warfare MP5 continues to be a staple pick within Warzone pro Swagg has a high-damage loadout that is perfect for Caldera.

While the MP40 and MAC-10 currently dominate Warzone’s best SMG category, the MP5 continues to see a fair amount of play. Not only has this lightning-fast weapon proved popular since the game’s first season, but the Modern Warfare SMG can hit extremely hard. This is especially true when you use Swagg’s best MP5 loadout.

In order to get the most out of the MP5 in Warzone Pacific, Swagg has utilized a popular TikTok loadout that greatly enhances the gun’s mobility and accuracy. Whether you wish to give this classic gun another spin or just want a solid SMG option, then you’ll definitely want to use this deadly MP5 loadout.

Swagg’s MP5 Warzone loadout

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Stock: FTAC Collapsible

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Magazine: 40 Round Mags

First up is the Monolithic Integral Suppressor. This barrel attachment speeds up the MP5’s bullet velocity and suppresses your shots, which will help keep you hidden from appearing on the minimap when firing.

In order to reduce the ADS penalty from the barrel, Swagg has attached the FTAC Collapsible stock. Not only does this increase the gun’s ADS speed, but it also enhances your mobility – an area that is incredibly important when opting for those hyper-aggressive pushes.

While the added ADS speed from the stock will help keep you competitive, the Merc Foregrip also increases the accuracy of the MP5’s hipfire. This is particularly useful when you don’t have time to look down your sights.

Rounding things out are the Sleight of Hand perk and 40 Round Mags. The quicker reload time will ensure any lengthy reload animations are kept at by, giving you the tools needed to instantly get back into the action. The 40 Round Mags also ensures you have plenty of ammo to take down multiple opponents.

It’s certainly not hard to see why Swagg still enjoys using the MP5 in Warzone Pacific, so be sure to give this lethal loadout a go when you next drop into Caldera.