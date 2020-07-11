Swagg reveals his “crazy” AUG Warzone loadout for Duos & Quads

FaZe Clan’s Swagg has revealed his AUG custom loadout for Warzone, which could be the ultimate weapon to have in your arsenal for Season 4.

The AUG has soared in popularity in Warzone throughout Season 4. Following Infinity Ward’s June 29 update, the MP5 received a nerf which has shaken up the SMG meta.

Prior to the update, an M4A1/Grau 5.56 would almost always be paired with an MP5 — leading to quite a stale meta. But since the patch, plenty more weapons are coming into their own.

Leading the new meta change in Warzone, is the AUG. Plenty of top players and streamers, such as Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, have been rocking the SMG in their recent livestreams. So what is it that makes the AUG a must-have for Warzone in Season 4?

Best AUG loadout for Warzone Duos

If you combine the precision-focused iron sight of an AR with the mobility of an SMG, you’ll get something along the lines of the AUG. Combine this with the insane time-to-kill and there's no wonder why even pro players have decided to ban this weapon in competitive Call of Duty.

So if you’re looking to get one step closer to dominating in Warzone Duos, then Swagg’s AUG setup might be the one for you — boosting the weapon’s Range and Accuracy to create the ultimate laser beam.

Barrel: 407mm Lightweight.

407mm Lightweight. Stock: FORGE TAG CQB Comb.

FORGE TAG CQB Comb. Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip.

Ranger Foregrip. Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape.

Stippled Grip Tape. Perk: Sleight of Hand.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R79-AChXH3w

Best AUG loadout for Warzone Quads

In terms of Swagg’s Quads loadout, the FaZe star only switches one thing up, by removing the Sleight of Hand Perk for a 60-round magazine — making it much easier to spray down an entire squad with just one clip.

Barrel: 407mm Lightweight.

407mm Lightweight. Stock: FORGE TAG CQB Comb.

FORGE TAG CQB Comb. Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip.

Ranger Foregrip. Ammunition: 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums.

5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums. Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape.

Swagg tag teams his AUG with a 60-round Grau 5.56 as part of his go-to Season 4 class, to help him put on a 25-kill clinic, just like he showed above.