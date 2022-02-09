Swagg reveals classic Warzone Amax loadout that dominates in Caldera

The AMAX is a reliable AR within Warzone Pacific and CoD pro-Swagg has a loadout that is perfect for Caldera.

While the STG44 and Cooper Carbine currently dominate Warzone’s best Assault Rifle meta, Swagg has dusted off the AMAX. This classic AR used to be one of the best weapons in the game, but the introduction of Vanguard weapons has seen it drop in popularity.

Despite it no longer being in the meta spotlight, Swagg has demonstrated just how dominant the AMAX can be when it comes to netting a bounty of kills. In fact, if you can control the AMAX’s punch recoil and kit it out with the best attachments, you’ll be able to take down even the most competent of players.

Whether you wish to give this classic gun another spin or just want to mix things up, then you’ll definitely want to use Swagg’s lethal AMAX loadout.

Swagg’s AMAX Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

While Caldera features plenty of close-quarter engagement ranges, there are times when long-range precision is needed. This is where the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Zodiac S440 come in. Both these attachments drastically increase your effective damage range, reduce the AMAX’s recoil, and speed up its bullet travel time.

Due to the reduced recoil, Swagg has utilized the VLK 3.0x Optic. This sight is a must for those looking to secure those all-important head and body shots. In order to minimize the AMAX’s recoil even further, the Commando Foregrip has been equipped.

After all, having an attachment that keeps the gun stable when aiming down sights and firing is incredibly important, especially when going for longshot kills. Lastly, the 45 Round Mags will give you plenty of rounds to down multiple opponents if you keep your shots on target.

It’s certainly not hard to see why Swagg rates the AMAX so highly, so be sure to give this classic loadout a go when you drop into Caldera.