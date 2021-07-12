Swagg reveals new “go-to” C58 Warzone loadout he’s using in Season 4 events

FaZe Swagg has jumped aboard the C58 hype train in Warzone, revealing his own custom loadout for the powerful assault rifle he intends on using for the rest of Season 4.

The C58 is the newest Assault Rifle in Warzone having only just arrived as part of the Season 4 update. While it took a few weeks to shine, many of the world’s biggest streamers and most successful pro players have started to take notice.

Unlocked directly through the latest Battle Pass, anyone can grab the new AR and start leveling it right away. If you’re looking to make the most of it, however, Swagg has you covered with his custom loadout: after dropping a few 40-bombs, he announced it’ll be his “go-to AR setup in future tournaments.”

Here’s Swagg’s main loadout for the “new meta gun in Warzone.”

FaZe Swagg’s “crisp” C58 Warzone loadout

Arguably the most important attachment here is none other than Swagg’s chosen Optic. The Royal & Kross 4x may come with a little reduction in ADS speed, but it more than makes up for that in terms of range.

With the “crisp “ 4x scope equipped, this AR can beam from essentially any distance. Regardless of where a target might be, if you can see them, you’ve got every chance of tagging them with this Optic at the ready.

Moreover, due to the Agency Suppressor and 18.” Task Force combination, bullets will be traveling exceptionally fast. These two attachments ensure velocity is no issue, meaning your enemies will go down in the blink of an eye from all ranges.

As expected, the Field Agent Grip will keep your shot on point, while the 45 Rnd Drum lets you hold the trigger down longer than usual.

Swagg’s “go-to” C58 Warzone attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 18.5” Task Force

Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

With this setup, you’ll be one step ahead in almost every gunfight.

Swagg is confident enough in this C58 loadout that he’ll be dropping into all future Season 4 events with it. Regardless of whether it’s a kill-race or even an odd-man-out tournament, expect to see this AR become increasingly popular among the pro scene for the rest of the year.

If you’re still leveling up the C58 or just want an alternative, be sure to check Dexerto’s own Warzone loadout guide for more solid options.