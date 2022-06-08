Swagg recreates iconic M16 from Modern Warfare 2 in Warzone

With Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, Warzone pro FaZe Swagg has brought the iconic M16 Assault Rifle from the 2009 original to Caldera with a throwback loadout that fans will love.

The hype surrounding this year’s Modern Warfare 2 is reaching a fever pitch and CoD players can’t wait to see what Infinity Ward have been cooking up.

It’s no surprise that seeing the return of classic characters like Gaz, Soap, and Ghost in trailers has players feeling nostalgic for the 2009 original. The first game featured some iconic weapons and maps, and it’s hoped that many will return.

CoD pro FaZe Swagg has clearly been swept up in the fanfare, as he recreated the beloved M16 Assault Rifle in Warzone for players to use in Season 3 Reloaded.

The M16 has been a staple of the CoD series, showing up in titles from Call of Duty 4 all the way through to Black Ops Cold War. However, it was Modern Warfare 2’s variation, the M16A4, that stands out to most fans.

Ripping headshots from across Highrise or Favela with three perfectly placed shots will bring back plenty of memories for long-time fans, and it’s possible to bring a little 2009 to Warzone with the right loadout.

As explained by Swagg in his recent video, you can “makeshift” an M16 setup using the M4A1. He used the “Old Faithful” weapon blueprint as a starting point, but you can still build it from scratch.

Check out how below.

Swagg’s Modern Warfare 2 M16 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Flash Guard

Flash Guard Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Stock M16 Grenadier Stock: M-16 Stock

M-16 Stock Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

60 Round Mags Perk: Burst

The key components of this build were the M16 Grenadier Barrel and M-16 Stock, which helped recreate the look and feel of the classic AR. Both of these are part of the Old Faithful blueprint and offered the weapon greater damage range and accuracy.

Since this blueprint is for the M4A1, which is fully automatic, Swagg swapped out the FMJ Perk that comes as standard. He replaced it with Burst in order to get that punchy three-round burst fire rate that the gun is known for.

Swagg then kept the Flash Guard for muzzle flash concealment, as well as 60 Round Mags for the much-needed extra ammo capacity.

The YouTuber conceded that this build “isn’t the best thing since sliced bread,” and it won’t be challenging meta weapons like the STG44. However, if you’re looking for a dose of nostalgia ahead of Modern Warfare 2 this year, it’s absolutely perfect.