Swagg recreates deadly Advanced Warfare AR in Warzone

The HBRa3 was one of the most lethal Assault Rifles in Advanced Warfare and Swagg has replicated this iconic loadout in Warzone.

Warzone enables players to create custom loadouts that can give them an edge over their opponents. In fact, the sheer amount of attachments can lead to some incredibly dominant and unique combinations.

Well, Swagg has now replicated the HBRa3 – a fully-automatic AR from Advanced Warfare. The gun is known for its manageable recoil and decent damage range, making it a great choice for the game’s mid-range firefights.

Whether you’re keen to utilize the classic Advanced Warfare gun in Warzone or just wish to see how it performs on Caldera, then this loadout will enable you to do both.

Swagg’s HBRa3 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Perk: Sleight of Hand

In order to make HBRa3 loadout in Warzone, you’ll need to obtain the Mother Lode Grau weapon blueprint. This Legendary gun variant comes with the unique optic that the HBRa3 utilized in Advanced Warfare.

Once you have this blueprint equipped, it’s recommended that you remove the equipped attachments, particularly if you wish to increase your range in Warzone. In order to make the gun more versatile, Swagg has used the Monolithic Suppressor and Tempus 26.4″ Archangel.

Both these attachments increase the Grau’s damage range, while also adding recoil control and bullet velocity.

The added sound suppression also stops you from appearing on the minimap, keeping prying eyes from ruining your streaks. Combine this with the aiming stability/recoil control from the Commando Foregrip and you have an incredibly accurate firing pattern.

This works wonders with the default Mother Lode sight, allowing you to effortlessly beam down your foes in close to mid-range engagements. Of course, the removal of the VLK Optic can make hitting distant enemies a little more difficult, but the quicker ADS time can give you the edge.

Lastly, the 60 Round Mags keep your ammo levels healthy, while the Sleight of Hand Perk enables you to constantly barrage your foes without having to rely on your secondary.