Swagg proclaims “amazing” Vondel map could totally change Warzone 2

Streaming star Swagg has given his initial impressions of Warzone 2’s new Vondel map, and he’s pretty excited by the battle royale’s new setting.

When Warzone 2 first launched back in November, there was plenty of excitement about the new Al-Mazrah map, especially given the Blacksites and other things that players can interact with.

However, it didn’t take long for some players to get a bit annoyed by it. There have, naturally, been comparisons to Verdansk because of its size, and others wanted a smaller map. Those wishes were granted when Ashika Island joined the map pool, but there were still plenty of players who wanted something different.

There had been rumors that Warzone 2 could get its own version of Rebirth Island, but those whispers went a bit silent when a new map – Vondel – was leaked to be coming in Season 4.

Swagg explains his excitement for Warzone 2’s Vondel map

Well, Swagg, who falls into that crop of players who wants to bring something akin to Rebirth Island back, has given his initial take on the new Netherlands-themed map and he’s pretty excited by it.

The FaZe Clan star stated that it would be “amazing” if the map can properly support a Battle Royale mode rather than just resurgence, as it would give Warzone 2 a rotation of maps that players have been asking for.

“If it has Battle Royale support, I think it would be amazing. I think the map would be big enough for it,” he said, before speculating on how many players it would be able to hold. “It will definitely be a change of pace because I personally do not like Ashika Island or small maps like that because it doesn’t feel like Warzone. There’s no satisfaction in it.”

Swagg added that it feels “more rewarding” winning on a proper sized map, given you’re seeing off upwards of 80 players to be the last person standing.

Players don’t have to wait long for Vondel to release, seeing as it’s coming as a part of Season 4, which gets underway on June 14.