Swagg outlines biggest issue with Warzone’s new Fortune’s Keep map

Warzone star and FaZe Clan member Swagg has explained his biggest concern with the battle royale’s new Fortune’s Keep map that’s arriving to the game in Season 4.

It’s been quite some time since we’ve since some major map changes or even a brand new map added to Warzone. However, the devs are set to bless fans with an all-new experience in the form of Fortune’s Keep.

The new Resurgence map, which is expected to be slightly bigger than Rebirth Island, will release with the launch of Season 4 on June 22. While many were concerned that Fortune’s Keep would be Rebirth’s replacement, the devs have since confirmed that both maps are here to stay.

However, popular Warzone creator Swagg has voiced his main concerns with the new map being introduced to the game.

In a YouTube video on June 17, Swagg shared his thoughts on Fortune’s Keep. “We’re gonna have Fortune’s Keep, Caldera and Rebirth Island in the rotation. In my opinion, I think it’ll be pretty good.”

However, the popular creator noted the community’s concerns about having another map in the pool. “There are some concerns from players claiming they’ll never be able to find EU lobbies now because players will basically be split between three maps. That is some of the concerns that people have.

“I think it’s going to be great, but the reason I have #RIPRebirth in the title is that like I said, is it going to split the community even more?” Swagg wondered. “But yeah, of course, the biggest concern is obviously splitting the player base. Will Rebirth be as popular as before?”

Only time will tell if Fortune’s Keep is going to cause further issues when it comes to dividing the Warzone community. However, it sure is refreshing for players to finally get a brand new map to play with.