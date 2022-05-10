Swagg loadout brings deadly MW2 MP5K to Warzone

The MP5K was one of the most dominant SMGs in MW2 and Swagg has replicated this iconic loadout for Warzone.

With the recent announcement of MW2, the CoD community has been abuzz with excitement for the upcoming game. While the devs have yet to reveal an official release date, that hasn’t stopped players from recreating certain guns from the series.

Well, the latest weapon conversion that has caught players’ attention is Swagg’s MP5K loadout, which brings the MW2 SMG into Warzone. This lightning-fast gun comes packed with great speed and mobility, making it the perfect pick for close-quarter engagements.

Whether you’re keen to utilize this classic MW2 SMG or just wish to ditch the MP40 and Owen Gun, then this lethal loadout will enable you to do both.

Swagg’s MP5K Warzone loadout

Barrel: FFS Mini

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Stock: FTAC Collapsible

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Unlike the meta MP5 loadout, Swagg has utilized a number of attachments that perfectly recreate this MW2 gun. While these attachments may be unconventional choices when compared to their meta counterparts, they do help recreate the feel of the MP5K.

First up is the FFS Mini, FTAC Collapsible, and Tac Laser. All of these attachments greatly speed up the gun’s ADS time, boost movement speed, and enhance hipfire accuracy. This makes it particularly useful on Rebirth Island, where close-range engagements are incredibly common.

Because of the speedy ADS time, Swagg has been able to utilize the Corp Combat Holo without being negatively impacted by the negative ADS speed. This optic is great for securing headshots in close-quarter firefights, which greatly raises the SMG’s TTK.

Lastly, the Ranger Foregrip reduces the MP5K’s vertical recoil – an area that is incredibly important for raising accuracy. After all, missing any shots with the standard 30-Round mag can lead to some quick deaths.

So, there you have it, the perfect MP5K loadout that brings this iconic MW2 gun into Warzone. If you’re looking to familiarize yourself with Modern Warfare’s weapons ahead of the MW2’s release, then be sure to give this loadout a go in Warzone Season 3.