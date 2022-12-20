Swagg joins Warzone 2 players calling for removal of ‘broken’ Strongholds & AI

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Warzone 2 players, including the likes of FaZe Swagg, have been calling for Strongholds and AI to be removed from the battle royale as they’ve “broke” the gameplay loop.

With the launch of Warzone 2, Infinity Ward and Raven Software set about making some changes that offered players a different way to play the battle royale compared to its popular predecessor.

Along with a new map, reworks to the shop and weapon system, as well as multiple zones, they also implemented permanent AI. These NPCs pop up around Al Mazrah and operate on varying levels of difficulty.

They’ve also introduced Strongholds – high-value loot areas that are protected by AI characters – that give players an objective to work towards, if they want to of course. However, not everyone is a fan of the system and would like to see the door locked on them for the time being.

Warzone 2 players want Strongholds & AI removed

It was an idea floated on Twitter by ModernWarzone, who said that Strongholds should be “removed” from Warzone 2. “I truly don’t think that they add anything positive to the Warzone experience for the majority of players,” they said, noting how its become a crutch of the gameplay loop.

A number of players and top content creators agreed with the take, including FaZe’s Swagg. “Spitting heavy,” he said. FaZe’s Testyment also agreed, adding: “They added AIs so they can make bots feel better about themselves so there’s no way they would remove that.”

XSET’s JaredFPS claimed that the additions “broke” the experience for the community, while Huskerrs urged Infinity Ward to poll players on the newest features that they’ve added.

A fair few players disagreed with the outright removal of the Strongholds and AI, suggesting that the enemies could be made more distinguishable from actual players. Some suggested that the NPCs shouldn’t roam outside the Strongholds, making them a force to be reckoned with in close-quarters battles.

It would be an absolutely massive change to remove the Strongholds and AI, but the devs have shown a willingness to listen to the community in the past. So, who knows.