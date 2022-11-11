Swagg gives his verdict on Warzone 2 and DMZ mode after playing early

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

The Warzone 2 and DMZ mode release date is just days away and Call of Duty content creator, Swagg, has revealed his thoughts on the upcoming BR.

Warzone 2 is one of the most eagerly-anticipated games of 2022, with battle royale fans eager to delve into all the new changes. While Modern Warfare 2 has gotten off to a shaky start, both the casual and competitive CoD community will soon be able to compete in Warzone 2.

Not only does the latest iteration feature a fresh new map, but there are also a number of significant changes to the way the game plays. While it’s still early days into Warzone 2’s lifecycle, Swagg has given his opinion on both Warzone 2 and the new DMZ mode.

Swagg reveals thoughts on Warzone 2 and DMZ mode

“Warzone is world’s better than what we played two months ago, I had a blast. It felt really good,” explained Swagg. The map Al Mazrah is fire, I love it – the verticality, the different scenarios. I would love it if the map had dynamic elements as far as different seasons and stuff like that, but neither here nor there.”

However, one of Swagg’s biggest gripes was the map’s lack of Buy Stations. This problem was exasperated due to the sheer scale of Al Mazrah, which often leads to squads all grouping around the Buy Stations.

In terms of the Buy Stations themselves, the streamer explained how they need to be a lot simpler. This simplicity leads to Swagg’s next point – looting. “It should just be vomit looting, it shouldn’t be opening a chest and then just picking. It just takes too much time,” said Swagg.

“When you hot drop, you’ve got to open the bag, and then you got to pick a gun. It’s just a lot and it’s very clunky.” However, the biggest negative for Swagg was that of Warzone 2’s new Gulag.

“The 2v2 scenario just doesn’t work,” noted Swagg. “I just think that the Gulag was such a simple thing, it was very fast to get people back into the game. The 1v1’s were always great and spectating was cool. 2v2 just isn’t it, I think they should just scrap it.”

Next up, the streamer revealed his thoughts on Warzone’s new extraction mode – DMZ. “I thought it was cool, but there’s really no incentive to play it right now. I don’t know, maybe it’s just not made for me. You just fight a lot of AIs and they’re pretty crazy.”

Whether Activision will make any of the above changes before Warzone 2’s release remains to be seen, but for now, Swagg’s views on the new BR are largely positive.