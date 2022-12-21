Swagg furious over Warzone 2’s gulag after it ruins $25k tournament match

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Call of Duty content creator and competitor Swagg has lashed out at the Warzone 2 gulag, claiming it “sucks” and needs major adjustments from the battle royale’s developers.

The first Warzone’s gulag system was lauded by fans when it was released. Taking inspiration from the infamous Russian prisons, eliminated players participated in a 1v1 with the winner allowed to redeploy and re-enter the action.

Warzone 2 has brought the gulag back, albeit with a host of changes to its core mechanics. Matches are now 2v2, looting is possible and players also have to navigate the Jailer, a minigun-wielding AI in the gulag’s center.

There have been some calls to return the gulag to its original form and, on December 20, Swagg unequivocally added his name to the list of those wanting the alterations reverted.

Swagg blasts Warzone 2 gulag after $25k tournament death

Playing in a $25,000 tournament, Swagg was eliminated and placed into the gulag. However, it went downhill when he was hit by consecutive shock grenades, failed to reload and was ultimately killed by an opponent.

Exploding in rage on his elimination he said: “This f**king game sucks. This game f**king sucks.”

On much the same note, he tweeted: “THE GULAG F**KING SUCKS IN THIS F**KING GAME WHY THE F**K IS THERE A F**KING JAILER WITH A F**KING MINI GUN MAKING IT A 1v F**KING 3.”

The Jailer certainly adds another layer of unpredictability into an already marginal situation.

Some like the volatility it provides but Swagg, especially off the back of losing his chance to win a share of the $25,000 prize pool, clearly thinks otherwise.

Recent weeks have seen Raven introduce a host of QOL changes to Warzone 2, including the implementation of some community-driven changes. As a result, we wouldn’t rule out a gulag reversion just yet.