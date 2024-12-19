Swagg fears for Warzone & Black Ops 6 as hackers at “all-time high” with no updates coming

FaZe Clan’s Swagg believes Call of Duty is at its “worst” point with the Black Ops 6 and Warzone integration as you “can’t even play the game” due to hackers.

Over the last few years, the Call of Duty community’s annoyance with hackers has grown and grown. Many players simply quit the franchise at the end of Verdnask due to cheaters running riot.

The addition of Ricochet anti-cheat has seen ban waves rolled out to deal with these hackers. However, even Activision have admitted that the system has “missed the mark” when it comes to Black Ops 6.

They’ve promised more changes to make the anti-cheat more robust than ever. Yet, fans aren’t best pleased with that. Swagg is one of those frustrated fans too, with the FaZe Clan star taking a step back from playing.

Swagg believes CoD cheat at “all-time high”

It was something the Nuke Squad leader addressed in a December 18 video, claiming that you “can’t even play the game” right now due to the number of hackers.

“Hackers are worse than Verdansk, way worse than Verdansk,” he said. “The hacking levels are at an all-time high. You can’t even play the game, you can’t even play the game.”

As for that being addressed, Swagg noted that the Call of Duty team is off until January, leaving the game without any updates for a good few weeks.

“They are all on break. When they said Season 2, that’s going to be at the end of January. January 29 is when Season 2 is leaked. So, we are looking at about 45 days of people just hacking and crashing the lobby. I can’t do 45 days of that, I can’t,” he continued.

Swagg isn’t the only prominent content creator to complain about the state of the game right now.

100 Thieves boss Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag revealed that he’s taking a step back from things because of “s*it” performance issues.