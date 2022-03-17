Swagg creates perfect LAPA loadout for close-range Warzone class

The LAPA SMG has been steadily climbing up the Warzone meta rankings and Swagg has the perfect close-range loadout for players to use.

Following on from the Season 2 MP40 nerfs, Warzone players have been looking for the next best SMG. Well, one underrated weapon that is receiving more attention is the LAPA. This deadly SMG was originally added to the game during the Cold War integration and since then, it has flown under the radar.

However, more players are starting to realize just how lethal this SMG is, especially when it’s kitted out with the best attachments. The LAPA comes packed with a blisteringly quick TTK, lightning-fast rate of fire, and fantastic damage.

Because of this, the LAPA loadout is a must for those who enjoy Caldera’s close-quarter firefights. In order to get the most out of this deadly weapon, Swagg has revealed his best LAPA loadout that players can use to get a competitive edge in Warzone.

Swagg’s LAPA Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 7.9” Rifled

Optic: Microflex LED

Stock: Raider Stock

Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd

Swagg’s LAPA loadout focuses on bolstering the gun’s damage and fire rate, making it extremely lethal in close-range scenarios. First up is the Agency Suppressor and 7.9” Rifled barrel.

Both these attachments enhance the gun’s damage range, bullet velocity, and even suppress your shots. Having an increased fire rate is important for any SMG, particularly if you wish to eliminate your foes before they can even react.

While the LAPA may be used in close-range encounters, the gun’s default sights are terrible. To help cover up this weakness and increase your chances of securing those all-important headshots, Swagg has used the Microflex LED optic.

Lastly, the Raider Stock and STANAG 50 Rnd help increase the gun’s mobility and also give you plenty of ammunition. Make sure you give Swagg’s LAPA loadout a go and check out our Warzone page for more meta loadouts.