Swagg creates dominant MG 82 loadout for Warzone Season 4

The MG 82 has arrived in Warzone and has completely overtaken the meta. With the AMAX nerfed and the inclusion of this new LMG class, it’s absolutely dominating Verdansk.

Season 4 also saw the addition of Red Doors to Warzone, leading players to masses of high-tier loot, as well as Sat-Links you can use to crash satellites and earn even more.

There were some weapon balancing changes, including another nerf to the AMAX, but the weapon on everyone’s minds right now is the MG 82.

The new Black Ops Cold War LMG packs a serious punch, with a high rate of fire and damage stat line as well as being relatively easy to control.

Swagg’s MG 82 Warzone class

Of course, that means every top player in Warzone is absolutely shredding their opponents with it. Having leveled it up and testing it out, FaZe Clan Warzone extraordinaire Swagg believes he’s found the perfect build for the new LMG.

With the World Series of Warzone almost upon us, players will be wanting to give themselves the best chance at success — and this MG 82 class will probably be pretty common across Verdansk.

Here’s how Swagg loads out his MG:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 16.4” Task Force

16.4” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

In the video above, Swagg shows off just how lethal the gun really is, dropping 35 of he and Booya’s 67 kills in a duo match.

The gun is a serious problem, and when you build it out properly it really can do anything you need from it.

It’s possible we see the MG 82 nerfed at some point in the future, so you’re going to want to take Swagg’s loadout here and really get a few games in before it loses its power.