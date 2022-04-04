Swagg claims OP Modern Warfare shotgun has “ruined” Warzone & Rebirth

FaZe Clan star Swagg believes that there is an “overpowered” shotgun loadout that is ‘ruining’ Warzone matches, especially when it comes to Rebirth Island. Though, he isn’t against using it either.

Ever since Call of Duty: Warzone first released, the battle royale has had its fair share of overpowered weapons that players have latched on to in order to try and pick up a few wins during their games.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare had the FiNN LMG which needed nerfing shortly after releasing, Black Ops Cold War had the busted Mac-10 blueprint, and Call of Duty: Vanguard fans have struggled to deal with the Bren at times.

With Raven Software doing away with the restrictions on having different weapons in the game lobby, players have started resisting some classic guns, and it looks like there’s a new overpowered contender in the form of the Jak-12 shotgun.

FaZe Clan star Swagg highlighted the Modern Warfare shotgun in his April 3rd video, claiming that it is pretty much ruining games on Rebirth Island due to its power.

“I don’t know how it’s not being more used on Rebirth, and I don’t understand how it’s this OP up-close,” the Warzone content creator said, noting that it’s helped him break his own personal kill record with over 40 eliminations.

Furthermore, the shotgun isn’t benefitting from some funky build, but rather it’s the same loadout that players have been running since Modern Warfare with the likes of the FORGE Tac Marauder muzzle, 5mw laser, and 20-round mags.

Best Jak-12 loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: FORGE Tac Marauder

FORGE Tac Marauder Barrel: ZLR J-3600 Torrent

ZLR J-3600 Torrent Laser: 5MW Laser

5MW Laser Magazine: 20-round drum mag

20-round drum mag Perk: Sleight of Hand

While some players may have latched on to the shotgun, it still has a dismal 0.13% pick rate as per WZRanked, but it does rank highly for K/D – meaning players are having success with it.

It’s unlikely that it’ll become completely meta, but like other shotguns before it, the Jak-12 should have its moment in the spotlight. We’ll just have to wait and see how long that lasts.