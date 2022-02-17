Swagg claims new MP5 loadout is best Warzone SMG again in Season 2

Looking for a new SMG loadout in Warzone 2 after the nerfs to the MP40? Swagg has shown off his hipfire build of the Modern Warfare MP5 which he claims is the new top dog in Caldera.

Warzone Season 2 has landed and it’s shaken up the meta in a number of ways. Not only did it introduce the brand new KG M40 Assault Rifle and Whitley LMG, it also buffed and nerfed some of the existing weapons on the roster.

The MP40 took one of the worst hits, with its damage at mid and long-range taking a beating. This has blown the SMG meta wide open, with many players wondering what the best option is in that class.

Advertisement

Well, according to CoD pro FaZe Swagg, this hipfire build for the Modern Warfare MP5 is set to “dominate” Caldera in Warzone Season 2.

Swagg hipfire MP5 loadout for Warzone Season 2

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Magazine: 45 Round Mags

First up, Swagg goes for the Monolithic Suppressor, to help keep you quiet. While he claims that he runs this suppressor because it “looks cooler,” the handy boost in range is almost certainly a major factor.

Read More: Warzone Season 2 update causing ground loot to freeze the game for players

Since this is a loadout geared around firing from the hip, the 5mW Laser is crucial for directing your bullets even you’re not aiming. In slightly longer-range fights, a laser enables you to hit shots that would normally be impossible without looking down the sights.

Advertisement

Accuracy is key in any hipfire build, so the Merc Foregrip keeps the gun steady when you’re spraying and praying, and keeps some of the recoil in check, turning the MP5 into an absolute laser.

Finally, he opts for the Sleight of Hand Perk, and 45 Round Mags. Boosted reload speeds mean you’ll never be a sitting duck for too long, while the bigger clips mean you don’t have to worry about running out in a crucial battle.

Read More: Warzone streamer uses new PDS Field Upgrade to make absurd gas rotation

As Swagg states in his video, with the MP40 being hit with huge nerfs, this setup for the MW MP5 could be the new gold standard in the close-range meta going forward. If you’re a player who enjoys the frantic nature of a hipfire build, this will be perfect for you.

Advertisement

So, be sure to give this loadout a whirl the next time you’re drop in for a game of Warzone Season 2. For more Warzone guides, make sure you take a look at our other loadouts for the game’s best weapons:

Best Warzone Bren loadout | Best MP40 Warzone loadout | Best OTs Warzone loadout | Best STG44 Vanguard loadout | Best M1928 Vanguard loadout | Best STEN Warzone loadout