Swagg claims AN-94 Warzone loadout beats M4A1 & Kilo

Popular Call of Duty YouTuber Swagg has unveiled his new AN-94 Warzone loadout that he believes could rival the popular M4A1 and Kilo 141 builds that currently dominate Verdansk.

The AN-94 isn’t a particularly popular weapon in Warzone, especially with how dominant other weapons in the assault rifle class are.

That said, you’ll often see top streamers and content creators trying out new things to see what works and how they compare to the meta weapons — and luckily for us, the true power of the AN-94 might have just been uncovered.

If anyone is unfamiliar with the AN-94, it’s no surprise because the other ARs can be so dominant in Warzone, but if you’re looking to change things up, this is actually one of the fastest-killing weapons in the game.

As Swagg explains, the gun’s ‘hyperburst’ feature makes killing people that bit quicker, especially if you have a decent level of accuracy and can hit your first shot.

That’s because with the AN-94’s hyperburst, you can get two shots out for the price of just one, with the second shot always firing much quicker than the gun typically would in full-auto mode.

That means that, if you’re accurate, you’re essentially getting a free shot on the enemy, which could be the difference between life and death.

The gun also has a two-round burst feature that makes every shot as fast as those first two rounds, so alternating between two-round burst and full-auto helps Swagg get a nice 25-kill win with almost 8000 damage.

Here’s the exact loadout Swagg was using so you can check it out in-game and see how you like it:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: AN-94 Factory X-438mm

AN-94 Factory X-438mm Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Ammunition: 60-Round Casket Mags

Obviously, you can change up the loadout however you see fit, but this is pretty much standard for any Warzone AR class.

Whether it’s better than the likes of the M4A1, Kilo 141 or the Grau is up for debate, but the gun can clearly pack a punch.