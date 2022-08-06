Swagg claims all-time favorite Warzone AR is “meta” following Kilo 141 nerf

Warzone competitive player and content creator Swagg has claimed an all-time favorite AR is “meta” again in Season 4 Reloaded, following the shock nerf to the Kilo 141.

Only Warzone’s true OGs will remember the Grau 5.56 at its peak. The Modern Warfare assault rifle found itself as the game’s best weapon by some margin during the BR’s first year or so, boosted by its lack of recoil, impressive range and solid handling.

Since then, it has always remained solid if unspectacular, with players preferring more meta weapons which, recently, have almost always come from Call of Duty: Vanguard.

However, while Season 4 Reloaded saw the Kilo 141 buffed, a patch just a few days later has countered that with significant nerfs to almost all ARs. The resultant fallout means players are searching for a new go-to AR and, according to content creator Swagg, it could be the Grau’s time to shine yet again.

Swagg outlines ‘meta’ Grau 5.56 in Season 4 Reloaded

In a August 6 YouTube video, he outlined how the Kilo’s surprise buff pushed him to return to the Grau – a weapon the devs haven’t tweaked in a very long time.

“I don’t know who is testing weapons over at Raven Software,” he said. “The whole community’s been excited for this. They nerfed the Kilo, they nerfed the minimum damage range… it doesn’t make any sense. Why nerf that gun, you just buffed it?”

The response was to pull out the Grau 5.56 which, despite not being as strong as it once was, still boasts solid range, damage and easy-to-manage recoil.

With the Kilo’s popularity now falling, it could be a ready-made replacement for its Modern Warfare counterpart. His loadout is a slight variant of the Gumball blueprint, outlined below:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Tempus 26.4″ Archangel Rear Grip: Cronen Sniper Elite

Cronen Sniper Elite Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Only time will tell how much the Kilo falls out of the meta but, for the time being, the Grau looks ready to step into its vacant spot.